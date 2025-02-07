Temple student fatally shot by another student in North Philly, police say

A Temple University student was fatally shot by another student near the campus in North Philadelphia on Thursday night in apparent drug deal gone wrong, Philadelphia police and university officials said.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on the 1500 block of North Carlisle Street, where police were called for a report of a gun, authorities said. Officers found a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the chest. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital and died a short time later. His name has not been released.

"It is with profound sadness that I inform you of a loss within our Temple University community," Temple President John Fry said in a statement. "On behalf of the entire Temple community, I want to express my deepest sympathies to the student's family. I am heartbroken by the senseless loss of such a young life."

Police said a 23-year-old suspect, also a Temple student, was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting. His name has not been released. Investigators recovered two guns and a bag of drugs, police said. A third person described as a witness also was taken into custody.

As of late Friday morning, police said homicide investigators are handling the case and no charges have been filed.

"A loss like this is deeply painful for the Temple community, and we recognize the impact our student's loss of life will have on their family, friends, and all who knew them," Fry said, encouraging students to take advantage of counseling services.

Fry said the university is will support police in their investigation of Thursday night's shooting.

"As we grieve the loss of this student, I hope that we can find comfort and support in one another and in the strength of our Temple community," Fry said.

When Fry took over as Temple's new president in November — after serving as Drexel University's president for 14 years — he said improving campus safety would be his top priority.

Temple has been at the center of a number of high-profile crimes in recent years. In February 2023, Temple police officer Christopher Fitzgerald was fatally shot while investigating a suspected carjacking near campus. And in November 2021, Temple senior Samuel Collington, 21, was fatally shot just north of campus during an attempted carjacking. A number of home invasions at off-campus student homes also have been reported in recent years.

Two years ago, former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey conducted an audit of Temple's safety operations. He recommended Temple enhance its police department and invest in technologies to support student safety around campus and deter crime. In September, Temple officials said crime-fighting efforts in the university's campus patrol zone had led to reductions in violent crime and thefts.

The Temple community already has been grieving the death of 18-year-old Tyler Sabapathy, a freshman who died after falling from a light pole during the Center City celebrations that followed the Eagles' NFC championship game victory.