New Temple President John Fry lays out goals, including expanding in Center City

Temple University formally introduced John Fry as its 15th president on Friday, starting a new era of leadership at Philadelphia's largest academic institution.

Fry, 64, was appointed in July after 14 years as Drexel University's president. In a message to the Temple community on Friday, Fry spelled out his overarching goals for the state-related public university. Among them, he aims to extend the Temple corridor further south along Broad Street.

"This university is a powerhouse, but we must continue to invest in our faculty, their research and the holistic student experience," Fry said. "If we do that, we also have the opportunity ... to spur an innovation corridor along Broad Street bounded by Temple's main campus and Temple's health sciences campus, and perhaps one day, south into Center City."

Fry did not share specifics about how he sees growth in Center City being part of Temple's future. The university already has a Center City campus at 1515 Market St. that offers undergraduate and graduate degree courses, in addition to evening degree programs.

When the University of the Arts abruptly closed in June, Temple Board of Trustees Chair Mitchell L. Morgan told the Inquirer that Fry was enthusiastic about talks surrounding a potential merger with the 154-year-old art school in Center City. At Drexel, Fry had also considered entering a partnership with UArts two years earlier.

Although Temple has welcomed and provided assistance to about 350 UArts transfers, momentum for a merger broke down in August. Temple officials still indicated interest in making use of UArts facilities in the future.

“We will continue to explore opportunities with other non-profit organizations that might allow us to revitalize and activate UArts’ facilities,” university officials told the Temple News.

In his message Friday, Fry said his top priority at Temple will be improving campus safety. Under previous administrations, crime has been a persistent problem in the surrounding North Philadelphia community. After former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey conducted an audit of Temple's safety operations two years ago, the university issued a report with recommendations that included enhancing the Temple police department and investing in technologies that support students and deter crime. In its campus patrol zone, Temple has reported decreases in violent crimes and thefts over the last two years.

"In collaboration with the Department of Public Safety, I plan to continue prioritizing a comprehensive approach to the safety of our campus and neighborhood to cultivate a safe and welcoming place to live, learn and work," Fry said.

Fry also emphasized developing new strategies to boost enrollment, which declined during the COVID-19 pandemic as many universities struggled to attract students. This year's incoming class of nearly 5,000 students marked a major rebound, with enrollment rising 30% compared with 2023. Transfers also increased by about 29%. For the third consecutive year, more than half of Temple's incoming class are students of color.

"Temple's historic mission has never been more relevant than it is today," Fry said. "This is a university that is built upon access and excellence."

Fry takes over at Temple with two significant labor agreements already in place. In September, Temple reached a new five-year contract with its faculty union that included their largest negotiated raises since 1999. The university also signed a four-year contract with the graduate student union last year after a six-week strike.

Before serving as Drexel's president, Fry also spent eight years as president of Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster and previously was the executive vice president and chief operating officer of the University of Pennsylvania. His long tenures at previous jobs could translate to stability for Temple after years of uneven leadership. Former President Jason Wingard resigned last year amid campus safety concerns while facing a no-confidence vote from the board of trustees. Interim President JoAnne Epps' death in September 2023 led to the return of former Temple President Richard Englert, who originally held the position in 2016 when his predecessor, Neil Theobald, was ousted for reasons that included financial mismanagement of merit scholarship funds.

While at Drexel, Fry led major investments in developing areas surrounding campus and expanding community access to university resources. Drexel notably partnered with Brandywine Realty Trust on the multibillion dollar Schuylkill Yards project to bring new offices, residences and green spaces to University City. Drexel also purchased and renovated the West Philadelphia Community Center, offering computer lab spaces and public health services to residents.

Fry said he hopes to undertake similar steps in North Philadelphia. Temple has had a fraught relationship with its neighbors at times, including when it proposed building a football stadium on North Broad Street.

"We can innovate in a way that addresses the needs of North Philadelphia and features development that is inclusive, sustainable and represents a shared prosperity with the individuals who call this part of Philadelphia their home," Fry said.