Everything we know about the Eagles schedule (leaks, updates, rumors)

The NFL schedule will drop, in full, Wednesday night at 8 p.m. But who can wait until then?

In a city of football fanatics, Eagles fans want information, and they want it now. Which is why we're committed to tracking all the leaks, rumors and news breaks as quickly as we can, to help paint an early picture of what the Birds' schedule will be like in 2025.

First, a few things we know for sure. The Eagles' slate of home and away opponents will be as follows:

Location Opponent Home Cowboys Home Commanders Home Giants Home Bears Home Broncos Home Lions Home Raiders Home Rams Away Cowboys Away Commanders Away Giants Away Packers Away Chiefs Away Chargers Away Vikings Away Bills Away Buccaneers





We also know for sure that they will not be playing an international game. And that the schedule of opponents we listed above is among the toughest in the NFL — based on 2024 win percentage. A whopping 11 of their 17 games will be against playoff combatants from last winter.

And now, the order, days of the week and start times.

Week 1

Home, vs Cowboys, Thursday September 4 (8:20 p.m. kickoff)

The first domino to fall came Monday morning from the Today Show. The Eagles, as is tradition, will start the regular season at home on Thursday night as Super Bowl champs.

Week 2-18

Updates to come...

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports