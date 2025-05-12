More Sports:

May 12, 2025

Everything we know about the Eagles schedule (leaks, updates, rumors)

The Eagles will start things off at home against the Cowboys. Then what? We'll track all the rumors and leaks here.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
eagles NFL
11925_EaglesRams_Saquon-Barkley-4478.jpg Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles is tackled during a NFL Divisional Playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The NFL schedule will drop, in full, Wednesday night at 8 p.m. But who can wait until then?

In a city of football fanatics, Eagles fans want information, and they want it now. Which is why we're committed to tracking all the leaks, rumors and news breaks as quickly as we can, to help paint an early picture of what the Birds' schedule will be like in 2025.

First, a few things we know for sure. The Eagles' slate of home and away opponents will be as follows:

LocationOpponent
HomeCowboys
HomeCommanders
HomeGiants
HomeBears
HomeBroncos
HomeLions
HomeRaiders
HomeRams
AwayCowboys
AwayCommanders
 AwayGiants
 AwayPackers
 AwayChiefs
 AwayChargers
 AwayVikings
 AwayBills
 AwayBuccaneers


We also know for sure that they will not be playing an international game. And that the schedule of opponents we listed above is among the toughest in the NFL — based on 2024 win percentage. A whopping 11 of their 17 games will be against playoff combatants from last winter.

And now, the order, days of the week and start times. 

Week 1

Home, vs Cowboys, Thursday September 4 (8:20 p.m. kickoff)

The first domino to fall came Monday morning from the Today Show. The Eagles, as is tradition, will start the regular season at home on Thursday night as Super Bowl champs.

Week 2-18

Updates to come...

