May 12, 2025

More teens are using nicotine pouches – a tobacco product touted as a smoking alternative

The percentage of high schoolers that have used Zyn or similar products doubled last year, research shows.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Nicotine
The use of nicotine pouches among U.S. high school students nearly doubled between 2023 and 2024, new research shows. Above, Zyn and other brands of nicotine pouches are displayed in a store window in New York.

Nicotine pouches are rising in popularity — a trend that has raised concerns in the public health community. New research shows the use of nicotine pouches, like those sold by the brands Zyn and ON!, almost doubled among U.S. teens from 2023 to 2024.

"This growing public health issue needs more attention," said Dae-Hee Han, one of the University of Southern California researchers who conducted the study. "Like flavored e-cigarettes when they first emerged, use of this new oral nicotine product is becoming more widespread, particularly among adolescents."

MOREThe FDA wants to limit nicotine in cigarettes — a move that could save millions of lives

"Nicotine pouches are relatively new, so we need time to collect data on prevalence, policy and prevention," Han added.

The percentage of 10th and 12 graders who said they had used nicotine pouches within the previous year jumped from 3% in 2023 to 5.4% in 2023, according to the study, which analyzed survey data from more than 10,000 teens. 

Nicotine pouches are placed between the gum and upper lip, allowing the nicotine to be absorbed into the body. The nicotine in the pouches is chemically synthesized or extracted from tobacco leaves, but the pouches do not have any cut, ground, powdered or leaf tobacco, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Nicotine pouches also may contain fillers, sweeteners and other flavors. 

In January, the FDA authorized Zyn to market its flavored pouches to adults age 21 and older. They have been on the market for about a decade, but their popularity began rising last year due to social media influencers. 

Nicotine pouches have been touted as an alternative to cigarette use, but the FDA has not approved them as a smoking cessation. A 2024 study from USC, however, found that less than 1% of adults used nicotine pouches.

USC researchers said the long-term impact of nicotine pouches is unknown, but noted that nicotine is addictive and that some users have reported mouth sores and gum irritation. Previous research has suggested that youth nicotine use may harm brain development and lead to problems with learning, memory and attention. 

"To reverse this trend, we need to heighten public awareness about pouches and educate youth about them," said researcher Adam Leventhal, executive director of the USC Institute for addiction Science. "Policymakers might also consider ramping up regulation of the booming pouch market – including cinnamon, fruit and other attractive flavors – to protect youth." 

