More Health:

January 17, 2025

The FDA wants to limit nicotine in cigarettes — a move that could save millions of lives

Temple pulmonologist Dr. Jamie Garfield says the proposed regulation is an effective harm reduction strategy, but suggests it will take a significant lobbying effort for it to go into effect.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Cigarettes
FDA nicotine limit Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The FDA proposed a limit of 0.7 milligrams of nicotine per gram of tobacco in cigarettes. It would take effect two years after the rule is finalized.

The Food and Drug Administration proposed a rule this week that could encourage millions of Americans to quit smoking cigarettes — and prevent millions more from ever developing a habit.

If finalized, the rule would limit the nicotine content of cigarettes to 0.7 milligrams per gram of tobacco — a limit low enough to stop people from developing addictions. The top 100 cigarette brands contain an average of 17.2 milligrams per gram of tobacco, research shows. The FDA estimates that more than 12.9 million people would stop smoking cigarettes one year after the standard takes effect, with that figure rising to 19.5 million after five years. It also could prevent 48 million young people from smoking altogether by 2100.

MORE: Insomnia drugs improve sleep, but they also may stop a process that helps prevent dementia

"This is probably one of the most significant things that the FDA has done in its history to affect or limit tobacco use," said Dr. Jamie Garfield, a Temple Health pulmonologist and professor of thoracic medicine and surgery at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine. "And it absolutely has the potential to markedly change the way we see tobacco use in our country and reduce the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the U.S."

The impacts on health could be astonishing. FDA modeling suggests 1.8 million tobacco-related deaths would be prevented by 2060. The number would increase to 4.3 million by the end of the century. Along with lives, the rule would also save money. The FDA estimates more than $1.1 trillion would be saved each year due to the diseases and deaths prevented. Cigarette smoking has been linked to numerous conditions, including cancer, heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and fertility issues.

Scientific evidence suggests that cigarettes with lower nicotine levels do not encourage smokers to compensate by smoking more. 

"If there's less nicotine in a typical cigarette, the products are gonna be less satisfying," Garfield explained. "They're also going to be less addictive. And so people who currently use cigarettes are going to, unintentionally or not, wean themselves off of their nicotine addiction, and they'll no longer continue to crave these products."

The 0.7 mg/g standard would only apply to cigarettes, cigarette tobacco, roll-your-own tobacco, pipe tobacco and most cigars. Products like e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches would be exempt. As Garfield noted, these items do not contain tobacco, and thus do not pose the same risks of cancer and chronic lung diseases.

"I don't generally recommend patients switch from one tobacco product to another, because I believe it's possible to get people off all of these products all together," Garfield said. "But as a harm reduction strategy, making products that don't contain tobacco or contain very small amounts of tobacco available will likely result in a reduction of some of the significant tobacco-related morbidity and mortality that we see."

These effects are all theoretical until the proposed rule becomes official. The FDA is accepting public comments through Sept. 15; after that date, the FDA will review and factor these messages into its next steps. If the rule becomes final, it would take effect two years after publication.

Garfield said she believes this outcome will require significant public lobbying and support. She noted the FDA previously proposed a rule to ban menthol cigarettes, which has stalled since its 2022 announcement. But if the nicotine in cigarettes is standardized, the ripple effects could be profound.

"More than 16 million Americans currently live with a disease caused by smoking," Garfield said. "So if we were able to reduce the incidents of all of these smoking-related diseases, we would see less death, less disease, but even things like less exacerbations, less urgent care visits, less hospitalizations, less loss of work and school time, less medications because of less diseases, less cost (and) less harm to ourselves and to our loved ones."

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Cigarettes Philadelphia Tobacco Cancer FDA Nicotine Smoking Prevention

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Delgado Family

The one thing that made pursuing my dream career possible
Limited - Pancreatic Cancer Awareness

Pancreatic cancer is difficult to spot and treat — but there is hope on the horizon

Just In

Must Read

Obituaries

David Lynch, the filmmaker who found inspiration in Philly while attending art school, dies at 78

David Lynch philly

Personal Finance

New year, new finances: 5 practical tips to boost your financial health

Purchased - 2025 Financial Goals

Media

FCC dismisses 2023 petition against FOX29's license renewal

fox29 fcc petition denied

Illness

Cancer deaths continue to drop in the U.S., but cases are rising in women

Cancer deaths 2025

Family-Friendly

Philadelphia Flower Show exhibits embrace the futuristic theme

Flower show 2025 entrance

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved