More News:

September 19, 2023

JoAnne A. Epps, Temple's acting president, dies after suffering 'sudden episode' during campus event

Epps, 72, was attending a memorial service for Charles L. Blockson when she fell ill and was transported to Temple University Hospital

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Obituaries Temple University
Joanne Epps Temple Source/Temple University

JoAnne A. Epps, acting president of Temple University, died Tuesday after falling ill while attending a memorial service on campus for Charles L. Blockson, the curator of one of the most prestigious collections of African American artifacts in the United States.

Temple University's acting president JoAnne A. Epps died suddenly on Tuesday afternoon after falling ill at a campus event.

Epps, 72, was attending a memorial service for Charles L. Blockson — the curator of one of the most prestigious collections of African American artifacts in the U.S.  when she suffered a "sudden episode," Temple Health emergency medicine doctor Daniel del Portal said during a press conference.

MORE: Pennsylvanians will now be automatically registered to vote when they receive ID cards and licenses at the DMV

She was promptly attended to by emergency medical services before being transported to Temple University Hospital, where resuscitation efforts continued but were unsuccessful, del Portal said. Epps was pronounced dead around 3:15 p.m., according to a statement from the university...

"We are all in deep grief and at a loss for words," Temple provost Gregory Mandel said during the press conference. "We grieve for JoAnne's family and her friends and our Temple community.

"This is a tragic loss. But we know that JoAnne passed away doing something that she loved with her family and friends and our Temple community. President Epps represented the best part of the Temple community, devoting nearly 40 years of her life to serving us ... in many different capacities. We will all get through this."

Earlier this year, Epps took over as Temple's acting president following the resignation of Jason Wingard. An emergency meeting will be held Wednesday to determine the university's next steps, officials said.

Epps, who graduated from Yale Law School in 1976, taught in Temple's Beasley School of Law for more than three decades. She also acted as dean of the law school from 2008 through her appointment to executive vice president and provost of Temple University in 2016. 

She served as an assistant U.S. attorney in Philadelphia and deputy city attorney in Los Angeles and was recognized nationally for her contributions to legal education. She earned the American Bar Association's 2015 Spirit of Excellence Award, the Philadelphia Bar Association's 2009 Sandra Day O’Connor Award and was recognized multiple times by Lawyers of Color Magazine as one of the 100 most influential Black lawyers in the country.

Epps was originally from Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County and most recently was living with her husband in New Jersey.

"Joanne embodied everything that is great about Temple University, rising from working in the bookstore more than 40 years ago to the office of the president," said Ken Kaiser, Temple's senior vice president and chief operating officer. "No one was more beloved at our university than JoAnne was. She was a personal friend and mentor to so many of us and she pushed each of us to be the best versions of ourselves that we possibly could be. We will heal and honor JoAnne's memory, but I can tell you that will take some time." 

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Obituaries Temple University Philadelphia President Campus Higher Education Temple

Videos

Featured

Limited - Navy Yard - NYSI

Partnership announced to connect Philadelphians with career training in the skilled trades starting at $25/hour
Limited - Made in Jersey Festival Main Photo 2023

Experience the best of NJ at the Made in Jersey Festival

Just In

Must Read

Government

Chester County Prison plans major security upgrades following Danelo Cavalcante's escape
Danelo Cavalcante escape

Sponsored

Brooklyn Bowl is Philly's hottest entertainment destination this fall
Limited - Brooklyn Bowl Main Article Image

Arts & Culture

Mütter Museum asks the public to weigh in on ethical battle over displaying human remains
Mutter Museum Gallery

Sixers

Report: Sixers 'expected' to sign Kelly Oubre Jr.
Kelly-Oubre-Hornets-Sixers-Tobias-Harris-Tyrese-Maxey

Nonprofits

The Red Cross has a national blood shortage; here's where to donate in Philly
Blood shortage Red Cross

Holiday

Drink and be scary at these Halloween bars popping up in Philly
halloween craftsman row

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved