Eagles-Steelers Week 15 inactives, with analysis

December 15, 2024
The Philadelphia Eagles listed six players (not including resting players) on their initial injury report ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers listed four players on their initial injury report (again, not including resting players).
Here are the Eagles' and Steelers' inactives, with analysis...
FB Khari Blasingame was elevated from the practice squad for this game. Tanner McKee will be the emergency quarterback, as usual.
• WR/RS Britain Covey: Cooper DeJean will return punts.
• OG Trevor Keegan: The rookie fifth-round pick had a solid training camp, but for now he is a guard only, and thus not super helpful for versatility's sake on gameday. The backup offensive linemen will be Fred Johnson, Tyler Steen, and Jack Driscoll.
• OL Darrian Kinnard: Kinnard has only been active for one game.
• OL Nick Gates: Driscoll will be the backup center.
• CB Eli Ricks: The Eagles are deep at corner.
• TE Dallas Goedert (IR): Goedert has 38 catches on 46 targets for 441 yards and 2 TDs this season. He doesn't have high volume stats, but he has been an efficient receiver when the ball has come his way, averaging 9.6 yards per target. Grant Calcaterra will start in Goedert's absence, and E.J. Jenkins was promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
• EDGE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham tore his left triceps in the Eagles' win over the Rams. Before the season, Graham said that the 2024 season, his 15th in the NFL, would be his last. He played very well, and was arguably the team's best edge defender. Graham finished with 20 tackles and 3.5 sacks, with his stats not truly showing his actual impact, as has been the case throughout his career.
• EDGE Bryce Huff (IR): After signing a three-year, $51 million contract this offseason in free agency, Huff has had a disappointing first season in Philly. He has 10 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble through 10 games after racking up double-digit sacks in 2023 in his final season with the Jets. With Huff out, more opportunities have opened up for third-round rookie Jalyx Hunt to get on the field.
• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR): VanSumeren was a core special teams player and linebacker who became a fullback for the Eagles this season, and looked pretty good in that role. He suffered a lower body injury during practice and landed on IR.
• S James Bradberry (IR): The Eagles kept Bradberry on their active roster for no good reason at 53-man cutdowns, and then the next day he suffered a "lower body" injury that was originally supposed to keep him out 6-8 weeks.
Notable inactives:
• WR George Pickens: Pickens is the Steelers' best weapon in the passing game, by far. On the season he has 55 catches for 850 yards (15.5 YPC) and 3 TDs. The next-closest player to Pickens in receiving yards is TE Pat Freiermuth, with 470. Huge loss. Recently acquired Mike Williams will have to play a bigger role.
• DT Larry Ogunjobi: Ogunjobi is a starting DT. 37 tackles, 1.5 sacks this season. The Steelers' run defense will take a hit with Ogunjobi out. Second-year pro Keeanu Benton will likely see more playing time.
• S DeShon Elliott: Elliott is second on the team with 96 tackles. He also has 2 forced fumbles and an INT. Like with Ogunjobi, the Steelers' run defense will take a hit with Elliott out. Damontae Kazee will likely start at safety in his place.
The rest of the Steelers' inactives:
Inactives for #PITvsPHI
📝: https://t.co/rqryucuieJ pic.twitter.com/A6jn3lnISZ
• RT Troy Fautanu (IR): Fautanu was the Steelers' first-round pick (20th overall) in 2024, and their Week 1 starter at RT. He dislocated his kneecap in his first professional game and will likely miss the rest of the season. Second-year OT Broderick Jones, also a first-round pick (14th overall, 2023) has filled in. PFF has Jones down for 8 sacks allowed this season. He also has 9 penalties.
• RG James Daniels (IR): Daniels begin the season as the Steelers' starting RG. Solid veteran player. His season is over with an Achilles tear. Fourth-round rookie Mason McCormick has filled in.
• LB Cole Holcomb (PUP): Holcomb was a starter for the Steelers last season. In 8 games he had 54 tackles and 2 forced fumbles. He suffered a bad knee injury last season, and began the 2024 season on the PUP list.
• P Cameron Johnston (IR): The former Eagles was the Steelers' punter to begin the season, but a knee injury ended his season. Corliss Waitman is the Steelers' punter. He's a bottom tier guy:
Week 13 punter rankings:
• DT DeMarvin Leal (IR): Rotational DL. On IR with a neck injury.
• DT Montravius Adams (IR-DFR): Rotational DL.
• WR Roman Wilson (IR): Wilson was the Steeler's third-round pick in 2024. Speed guy. He has only appeared in one game this season, and does not yet have an NFL reception. He is on IR with a hamstring injury.
