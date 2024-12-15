Eagles-Steelers Week 15 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles listed six players (not including resting players) on their initial injury report ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers listed four players on their initial injury report (again, not including resting players).

Here are the Eagles' and Steelers' inactives, with analysis...

FB Khari Blasingame was elevated from the practice squad for this game. Tanner McKee will be the emergency quarterback, as usual.

• WR/RS Britain Covey: Cooper DeJean will return punts.



• OG Trevor Keegan: The rookie fifth-round pick had a solid training camp, but for now he is a guard only, and thus not super helpful for versatility's sake on gameday. The backup offensive linemen will be Fred Johnson, Tyler Steen, and Jack Driscoll.

• OL Darrian Kinnard: Kinnard has only been active for one game.

• OL Nick Gates: Driscoll will be the backup center.

• CB Eli Ricks: The Eagles are deep at corner.

