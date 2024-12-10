NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 15 edition

December 10, 2024
Week 14 of the NFL season is in the books, and a few teams that had one foot in the grave survived another week. There are no new obituaries, so let's get right to the hierarchy.
|Kirk Cousins
|TD
|INT
|Fumbles
|At Saints (L)
|0
|1
|2
|At Broncos (L)
|0
|1
|1
|Chargers (L)
|0
|4
|1
|At Vikings (L)
|0
|2
|0
|TOTAL
|0
|8
|4
He has $27.5 million in guaranteed salary in 2025.
Last week: 9
9) 49ers (6-7): Brock Purdy has not had a good season with the Niners missing a bunch of their best players for long stretches. That should sound alarms for them as far as giving him a major contract extension this offseason. But, reportedly, that remains the plan.
From @NFLGameDay: The #Steelers 2025 starting QB is on their roster, with Russell Wilson in pole position for it; Meanwhile, the #49ers still plan to try to lock up QB Brock Purdy for next season and beyond. pic.twitter.com/RkNFCraESF— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2024
Purdy had a good game Week 14 against the Bears. If I were a fan of the other NFC West teams, I'd be rooting for Purdy to put up big numbers in his final four meaningless games this season to artificially raise his asking price.
8) Rams (7-6): Puka Nacua had 105 catches for 1486 yards and 6 TDs as a rookie last year. In 8 games this year he has 54 catches for 708 yards and 3 TDs. If extrapolated over 17 games, he'd be on pace for 115 catches for 1505 yards and 6 TDs. So, you know, that rookie season wasn't a fluke.
Also, the Rams are over 0.500 for the first time this season.
Last week: 10
7) Commanders (8-5): The Commanders have three easy games left on their schedule:
• At Saints (5-8)
• Eagles (11-2)
• Falcons (6-7, losers of 4 straight)
• At Cowboys (5-8)
Win those three games and they're in.Last week: 7
6) Seahawks (8-5): The Seahawks have a four-game winning streak and have taken control of the NFC West. The four teams they beat were the Niners, Jets, and the Cardinals twice, all teams with losing records, but three of those game were on the road, and three of them were also against divisional opponents.
Now their schedule gets tough:
• Packers (9-4)
• Vikings (11-2)
• At Bears (4-9)
• At Rams (7-6)
A Seahawks-Rams Week 18 game for the division would be fun.Last week: 6
5) Buccaneers (7-6): The NFC's division leaders' odds of winning their respective divisions, per Inpredictable:
1 seed: Lions: 87%
2 seed: Eagles: 97%
3 seed: Seahawks: 54%
4 seed: Buccaneers: 66%
This would be the third straight year the Bucs were the 4 seed in the NFC, if that's how this plays out. They won the NFC South with an 8-9 record in 2022, a 9-8 record in 2023, and they might only need 9 or 10 wins to get it done again in 2024.
Last week: 5
4) Packers (9-4): Christian Watson is 6'4, 208, he has incredible athleticism, and he's a big play threat, averaging 21.7 yards per catch this season. But he has to be one of the most frustrating players in the NFL. You simply can't carry the ball like this in the NFL in 2024. Guys are going to knock it out:
It's a fumble and the @Lions recover!#GBvsDET on Prime Video— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2024
Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/CuFnTRDsPT
And he also had a pretty obvious offensive pass interference penalty that wiped a TD off the board:
This one is tough pic.twitter.com/nFLjB7ub5r— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 6, 2024
(It's not "tough." That's a pretty easy call.)
The Packers have the youngest roster in the NFL. They're talented, but I think their lack of seasoning showed in a huge game last Thursday night.
Last week: 3
3) Vikings (11-2): Sam Darnold was 22 of 28 for 347 yards and 5 TDs on Sunday against the Falcons. He has 11 TDs and 0 INTs in the Vikings' last four games. He now has 28 TDs vs. 10 INTs on the season. He's 3rd in TD passes (again, 28), 4th in YPA (8.5) and 3rd in QB rating (108.1).
Related: There are a lot of great WR tandems in the NFL in 2024, but if you're giving me a choice of one, I'm taking Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.
Someone is going to pay Darnold $40 million per year next offseason, and immediately regret it.
Last week: 4
2) Eagles (11-2): Brandon Graham revealed that Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown might not exactly be BFFs.
“I know 1 is trying and 11 could be better with how he responds to things. They were friends, but things have changed.”— SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) December 9, 2024
Brandon Graham gives insight to the AJ Brown/Jalen Hurts drama: pic.twitter.com/RcouHPGK43
I mean, that seemed pretty obvious after Brown's thinly veiled critical postgame comments of Hurts on Sunday.
The Eagles are an 11-2 team with a nine-game winning streak. It'll be interesting to see if they can focus on the opportunity they have right in front of them.
Last week: 2
1) Lions (12-1): Announcers LOVE Amon-Ra St. Brown. He two-hand shoves a guy in the face and they're like, "Look at St. Brown's block here... BANG!"
Amon-Ra St. Brown with a two hand shove to McKinney’s face…super legal#Packers pic.twitter.com/0CcopmQVe4— Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) December 6, 2024
Lol.Also, I'm also not sure how he got away with this clear OPI in the middle of the field:
#Lions get away with an O.P.I here #GBvsDET #Onepride #GoPackGo #TNF pic.twitter.com/gd5j5JsQLX— nflrefstats (@nflrefstats1) December 6, 2024
Easiest prediction ever: Everyone loves St. Brown now, but if the Lions end up sustaining greatness for years that guy is going to be one of the most hated players in the sport.
