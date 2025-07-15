More Events:

Fringe Festival announces 2025 lineup with 320 acts — more than ever before

The 29th annual event will bring together artists from around the world to showcase their pieces from Sept. 4-28.

By Molly McVety
FringeArts announced its 2025 festival lineup including Faye Driscoll's award-winning 'Weathering' performance, above.

The 2025 Philadelphia Fringe Festival will return for its weekslong event in September, featuring an award-winning performance piece and more acts than ever before. 

Over 320 events will be available throughout different neighborhoods from Sept. 4-28 as part of an expanded Festival Hub program.

On Tuesday, sponsor FringeArts announced the featured acts for its 29th annual festival, which celebrates imaginative, contemporary showcases by local and international artists. 

Choreographed dance performances, video game storytelling exhibits, world premieres of theatrical shows and more are scheduled. Included in the lineup is the "Weathering" performance art piece, which won an Obie Award in 2024 and will make its Philadelphia debut at the FringeArts building, located at 140 N. Columbus Blvd., from Sept. 4-6. 

"This festival brings in artists from around the world who we believe our city deserves to see, while amplifying the phenomenal work that's happening in our own backyards," said Nell Bang-Jensen, FringeArts president, CEO and producing director. "With more shows and experiences than ever before, this year's Philadelphia Fringe Festival showcases Philadelphia as a world-class theatrical and creative destination." 

Three new venues — North Philly's Dumb Hub, West Philly's Studio 34 and Easy Passyunk's Sawubona Creativity Project — will join the Festival Hub program and offer regular programming. Circus Campus in West Mount Airy and multiple other venues sponsored by the Cannonball Festival will also be hubs for the festival.

Artists featured in the lineup will hold workshops on their craft, free for other festival artists to attend. 

"Artists help us make meaning of the chaotic human experience," Bang-Jensen said. "In particular, in 2025 I'm moved by artists who are offering us a moral courage, bold, virtuosic artistry and unique experiences for us to participate in as a community." 

Presale for tickets will be available to FringeArt members starting Tuesday, and members of the general public can reserve their tickets beginning Friday. 

