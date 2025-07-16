What to stream: 'Quarterback,' 'Red Eye' and 'X-Men'

Tired of aimlessly looking for something to watch at night after a long day at work?

Skip the stress of figuring out what to watch by considering Netflix's series about NFL quarterbacks, a 20-year-old thriller, the movie the started Hollywood's superhero craze or a film with immaculate summer vibes.

'Quarterback'

With training camp fast approaching in the football world, Netflix dropped the latest season of its "Quarterback" program this month. Across seven episodes, the show follows the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, the Detroit Lions' Jared Goff and the Atlanta Falcons' Kirk Cousins during their ups and downs during the 2024 NFL season.

Though it may not provide as much depth and focus as an ESPN "30 for 30" feature, it's nonetheless an enjoyable look at the grind of the most important position in sports. If you can't wait for NFL teams to put the pads, it will, at the very least, get your football juices pumping and build excitement for the fall.

As for how I look at each signal-caller after watching "Quarterback," I'd say my opinion on Burrow has taken a bit of a hit, my view of Goff has gone up and my take on Cousins is essentially the same.

'Red Eye'

Imagine my surprise when scrolling through Netflix recently and seeing the 2005 film "Red Eye" was briefly in the Top 10 of the streaming platform's movie section. A 20-year-old thriller? We should all be killing time while watching decades-old, mid-budget thrillers!

Coming in at a brisk 85 minutes from director Wes Craven, "Red Eye" is a pulse-pounding, plane-set story that stars big names Rachel McAdams, Cillian Murphy and Brian Cox.

It is a terrific choice for a random Friday night movie. It certainly wasn't winning any Oscars, but it's a good time. "Red Eye" is what I would call "Blockbuster-core," a good, but not great movie that you would once find browsing the aisle at Blockbuster. I mean that with the utmost reverence.

'X-Men'

The Hollywood superhero craze kicked off in earnest 25 years ago this week with the release of the first "X-Men" movie. If you're someone who loathes the way the capes-and-tights entertainment has flooded the industry, well, maybe this isn't an anniversary you want to celebrate. Sure, I'm rather burned out myself on it all, especially after the eye roll-worthy "Deadpool & Wolverine" last year, but the nostalgia factor is certainly there on this one.

I remember being in the theaters with my dad as a kid and feeling absolutely terrified at how scary Sabertooth looked. But, hey, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine was really cool, right?

Before the "X-Men" movies got as confusing as their elaborate comic book crossover stories, the first one was a blast. If you miss enjoying a little sci-fi action without needing an encyclopedic knowledge of all the characters, turn back the calendars by streaming "X-Men" on Disney+.

'Miami Vice'

Channel the summer energy with the Criterion Channel's "Miami Neo-Noir" collection, which boasts the supremely underrated "Miami Vice" from 2006. From director Michael Mann, who was the executive producer for the original 1980s TV series that the film is based on, "Miami Vice" stars Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx as the legendary detectives Crockett and Tubbs, respectively, working in the Miami underworld.

The vibes here, simply, are incredible.

