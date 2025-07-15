'Superman' star David Corenswet says he watched the movie incognito in an IMAX theater near Philly

David Corenswet has watched his public profile soar since the last week's release of the blockbuster film "Superman." But despite his role as the Man of Steel, Corenswet remains true to his roots as a Philadelphia native and Shipley School graduate.

Appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Monday night, Corenswet said the second time he saw "Superman" in its entirety came after hit theaters. He watched in the Philly region on the sly — not unlike Clark Kent doing his best to hide his superhero alter ego.

"I snuck into the back of an IMAX screening outside of Philly with a couple of friends," Corenswet, 32, who lives in the Philly suburbs, told Fallon.

Corenswet clarified that they didn't "sneak in" in the literal sense. They bought tickets for the showing. Corenswet jokingly told the audience that they also need to buy tickets to watch the film.

"It was great. It was better the second time," Corenswet said.

"Did you wear a disguise?" Fallon asked.

"I bought us all the Groucho Marx glasses with the nose and the mustache," Corenswet joked.

"I hid behind my brother-in-law who is 6'8" and 270 pounds," Corenswet said.

Fallon later asked how the Philly crowd was.

"They were great," Corenswet said. "I was kind of surprised. You kind of forget that they're all strangers. They're laughing at your jokes and cheering you when you succeed," Corenswet said, contrasting that with the atmosphere at the Los Angeles premiere, which included his family, friends and the movie's crew.

"They started to feel like my friends and family too, so I invited them all to Thanksgiving," Corenswet added jokingly.

For the sleuths trying to determine the theater that Corenswet attended, the closest IMAX theaters to Philadelphia are the AMC Cherry Hill 24 in South Jersey, the Regal UA King of Prussia theater in Montgomery County, and the AMC Neshaminy 24 and the Regal Warrington Crossing — both in Bucks County.

Before the film's release, Corenswet recreated the look of actor Nicholas Hoult, who portrays Lex Luthor in the movie, but subbed in an Eagles Pro Shop bag:

