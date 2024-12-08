More Sports:

December 08, 2024

LeSean McCoy congratulates Saquon Barkley for breaking Eagles' single-season rushing record

Saquon Barkley broke the Eagles' single-season rushing record as they were trying to put away the Carolina Panthers. LeSean McCoy, the former record holder, was happy to see it happen.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Saquon-Barkley-Eagles-Panthers-Week-14-2024-NFL.jpg Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Saquon Barkley is the Eagles' new single-season rushing leader.

Saquon Barkley broke the record, and the torch was passed. 

Midway through the fourth quarter and on the doorstep of it during Sunday's 22-16 Eagles win over the Panthers, Barkley took the handoff and burst for a several-yard run to midfield, putting him past 1,607 yards rushing for the year to officially make him the Eagles' single-season rushing leader

For the game, Barkley finished with 20 carries and 124 yards, bringing him up to 1,623 yards rushing on the season in an effort that propelled him above both McCoy at 1,607 and Wilbert Montgomery at 1,512 in the all-time, single-season franchise ranks. 

The Eagles couldn't stop to celebrate, as the Panthers stayed on their heels until the very end. But watching from afar, McCoy had a congratulatory message ready to share – both for Barkley and the offensive line that helped to open up the holes in front of him.

"26, just a lot of love coming from 2-5," McCoy said in a video posted to his Twitter/X account. "Now go get that other record, 2,100 yards with Eric Dickerson. Fly, Eagles! Fly! I'll see you all in New Orleans, let's get it!"

McCoy, nicknamed "Shady" throughout his career, set the Eagles' old single-season rushing record back in 2013, when Chip Kelly was a first-year head coach and running a rapidly-moving offense through McCoy and a breakout Nick Foles, which rallied that season's team into the playoffs. 

It took McCoy all 16 games that year to reach his 1,607-yard mark. 

Barkley, who went to high school in Whitehall and grew up watching that record season, surpassed it in 13 games. He has four games left to try and reach Eric Dickerson's all-time NFL single-season record of 2,105 yards. 

"I'd be lying to you if I said that wasn't pretty cool," Barkley told FOX Sports' Kristina Pink of breaking the Eagles' record on the field postgame. "Especially because Shady held the record, and growing up in Pennsylvania....being a fan of Shady and seeing the things he was able to do, and to have my name mentioned with that guy, it means a lot."

MORE: The pivotal plays from the Eagles' nail-biter win over the Panthers

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia LeSean McCoy Carolina Panthers Saquon Barkley

Videos

Featured

Limited - Wilma - Comeuppance 2

'The Comeuppance' brings laughter and reflection to The Wilma Theater
Limited - IBEW Turkey Drop

The holidays are here. So is Local 98.

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Speed cameras may be added along Route 13 in Philadelphia

Speed cameras Philly

Sponsored

Mastering today’s financial landscape: Tools to save smarter and spend wisely

Purchased - A couple going through their budget

Shopping

10 gift ideas from the Christmas Village for everyone on your list

philadelphia christmas village gifts

Prevention

Colon cancer screenings have played a far bigger role in reducing deaths than treatment advances

Colon Cancer Screenings

Food & Drink

Hot chocolate crawl returns to East Passyunk on Dec. 14

Hot chocolate crawl

Sixers

Jared McCain named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November

McCain 11.30.24

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved