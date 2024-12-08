More Sports:

December 08, 2024

Saquon Barkley breaks Eagles' single-season rushing record

Barkley surpassed the record-setting 1607 yards that LeSean McCoy ran for in 2013.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Saquon Barkley Eagles Ravens 2024 Tommy Gilligan/Imagn Images

Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley is the Philadelphia Eagles' new single-season rushing record holder, after passing LeSean McCoy Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. 

McCoy previously passed Wilbert Montgomery in 2013. The Eagles' single-season rushing leaders, all-time:

Eagles single-season rushing leaders Yards 
Saquon Barkley, 2024 Final total TBD 
LeSean McCoy, 2013 1607 
Wilbert Montgomery, 1979 1512 
Ricky Watters, 1996 1411 
Wilbert Montgomery, 1981 1402 
Brian Westbrook, 2007 1333 


Breaking this record has been a foregone conclusion for weeks, as long as Barkley stayed healthy.  Heading into the Eagles' matchup with the Panthers, Barkley had 1499 yards in 12 games (124.9 rushing yards per game), and was on pace for 2123 rushing yards, which would break Eric Dickerson's NFL single-season rushing record of 2105 yards, set in 1984. 

The NFL's 2000+ yard seasons:

 NFL single-season rushing leadersYards 
Eric Dickerson, Rams, 1984 2105 
 Adrian Peterson, Vikings, 20122097 
Jamal Lewis, Ravens, 2003 2066 
Barry Sanders, Lions, 1997 2053 
Derrick Henry, Titans, 2020 2027 
 Terrell Davis, Broncos, 19982008 
Chris Johnson, Titans, 2009 2006 
O.J. Simpson, Bills, 1973 2003 

Three of the Eagles' four remaining opponents have bottom-six run defenses, so Barkley has a reasonable chance of becoming the NFL's all-time single-season rushing leader.

 OpponentRush yards allowed per game NFL Rank 
Week 15, Steelers 90.5 
Week 16, At Commanders 137.0 27 
 Week 17, Cowboys147.6 31 
Week 18, Giants 145.8 29 

Of course, there's always a chance the Eagles will rest starters Week 18 if they're locked into their playoff seed. Because the Eagles are Super Bowl contenders, resting key players in advance of the playoffs will almost certainly take precedence over chasing records.

Jimmy Kempski
