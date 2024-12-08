Saquon Barkley breaks Eagles' single-season rushing record

December 08, 2024
Saquon Barkley is the Philadelphia Eagles' new single-season rushing record holder, after passing LeSean McCoy Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
McCoy previously passed Wilbert Montgomery in 2013. The Eagles' single-season rushing leaders, all-time:
|Eagles single-season rushing leaders
|Yards
|Saquon Barkley, 2024
|Final total TBD
|LeSean McCoy, 2013
|1607
|Wilbert Montgomery, 1979
|1512
|Ricky Watters, 1996
|1411
|Wilbert Montgomery, 1981
|1402
|Brian Westbrook, 2007
|1333
Breaking this record has been a foregone conclusion for weeks, as long as Barkley stayed healthy. Heading into the Eagles' matchup with the Panthers, Barkley had 1499 yards in 12 games (124.9 rushing yards per game), and was on pace for 2123 rushing yards, which would break Eric Dickerson's NFL single-season rushing record of 2105 yards, set in 1984.
The NFL's 2000+ yard seasons:
|NFL single-season rushing leaders
|Yards
|Eric Dickerson, Rams, 1984
|2105
|Adrian Peterson, Vikings, 2012
|2097
|Jamal Lewis, Ravens, 2003
|2066
|Barry Sanders, Lions, 1997
|2053
|Derrick Henry, Titans, 2020
|2027
|Terrell Davis, Broncos, 1998
|2008
|Chris Johnson, Titans, 2009
|2006
|O.J. Simpson, Bills, 1973
|2003
Three of the Eagles' four remaining opponents have bottom-six run defenses, so Barkley has a reasonable chance of becoming the NFL's all-time single-season rushing leader.
|Opponent
|Rush yards allowed per game
|NFL Rank
|Week 15, Steelers
|90.5
|4
|Week 16, At Commanders
|137.0
|27
|Week 17, Cowboys
|147.6
|31
|Week 18, Giants
|145.8
|29
Of course, there's always a chance the Eagles will rest starters Week 18 if they're locked into their playoff seed. Because the Eagles are Super Bowl contenders, resting key players in advance of the playoffs will almost certainly take precedence over chasing records.
