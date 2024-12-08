Saquon Barkley breaks Eagles' single-season rushing record

Saquon Barkley is the Philadelphia Eagles' new single-season rushing record holder, after passing LeSean McCoy Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

McCoy previously passed Wilbert Montgomery in 2013. The Eagles' single-season rushing leaders, all-time:

Eagles single-season rushing leaders Yards Saquon Barkley, 2024 Final total TBD LeSean McCoy, 2013 1607 Wilbert Montgomery, 1979 1512 Ricky Watters, 1996 1411 Wilbert Montgomery, 1981 1402 Brian Westbrook, 2007 1333



Breaking this record has been a foregone conclusion for weeks, as long as Barkley stayed healthy. Heading into the Eagles' matchup with the Panthers, Barkley had 1499 yards in 12 games (124.9 rushing yards per game), and was on pace for 2123 rushing yards, which would break Eric Dickerson's NFL single-season rushing record of 2105 yards, set in 1984.

The NFL's 2000+ yard seasons:

NFL single-season rushing leaders Yards Eric Dickerson, Rams, 1984 2105 Adrian Peterson, Vikings, 2012 2097 Jamal Lewis, Ravens, 2003 2066 Barry Sanders, Lions, 1997 2053 Derrick Henry, Titans, 2020 2027 Terrell Davis, Broncos, 1998 2008 Chris Johnson, Titans, 2009 2006 O.J. Simpson, Bills, 1973 2003

Three of the Eagles' four remaining opponents have bottom-six run defenses, so Barkley has a reasonable chance of becoming the NFL's all-time single-season rushing leader.

Opponent Rush yards allowed per game NFL Rank Week 15, Steelers 90.5 4 Week 16, At Commanders 137.0 27 Week 17, Cowboys 147.6 31 Week 18, Giants 145.8 29

Of course, there's always a chance the Eagles will rest starters Week 18 if they're locked into their playoff seed. Because the Eagles are Super Bowl contenders, resting key players in advance of the playoffs will almost certainly take precedence over chasing records.