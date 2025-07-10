More Health:

July 10, 2025

Jefferson Health receives $28 million donation from Sidney and Caroline Kimmel

The gift will fund the emergency department expansion at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and research efforts at the medical school.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Jefferson Health
Jefferson Health donation Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Sidney and Caroline Kimmel donated $28 million to Jefferson Health and Thomas Jefferson University to fund emergency department improvements at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and research efforts at the Sidney Kimmel Medical College.

Jefferson Health's plans to expand the emergency department at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital just got a major boost in funding. 

Philanthropist Sidney Kimmel and his wife, Caroline, have donated $28 million to Jefferson Health and Thomas Jefferson University. The Kimmels' donation will support capital improvements, including the emergency department expansion, and enhance research at Sidney Kimmel Medical College.

MOREPhilly EPA workers protest the suspensions of employees who signed letter criticizing Trump administration

"For Caroline and me, this is the right time, the right project and the right place to give," Sidney Kimmel said in a statement. "My heart has always been in Philadelphia, and access to the highest level of care has never been more important. We are pleased to continue our partnership with Jefferson, helping to build both the facilities and the research engine that will change lives for generations."

In February, Jefferson health unveiled plans to modernize its two trauma centers — Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Center City and Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital in North Philly — as part of a multi-year capital improvement plan. 

Thomas Jefferson University Hospital is expected to receive an expanded emergency room and a new, 30-bed medical-surgical unit that is intended to ease pressure on the emergency room. Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital will open a new, 20-bed observation unit, expand its trauma bays and implement new medical record technology. 

As part of the donation, Jefferson Health is renaming Jefferson University Hospital's emergency department the "Caroline Kimmel Emergency Department."

"Time and time again, Sidney and Caroline Kimmel have stepped up to make the world a better place, and we can't thank them enough," Jefferson CEO Joe Cacchione said in a statement. "This remarkable gift is a testament to their personal conviction and public purpose, and it reaffirms Jefferson's place as a national leader in academic medicine, research and uncompromising care."

In 1996, Kimmel donated $10 million to Jefferson — the largest the organization had received to that point — to rename its cancer center in his honor. In 2014, he donated another $110 million to rename Jefferson University's medical school as the Sidney Kimmel Medical College.

Kimmel, 97, made his money in the clothing industry, founding and selling the Jones Group, an apparel company that owned the brands Stuart Weitzman and Nine West, among others. 

In April, the Kimmels donated $27.5 million to help Temple University fund a new home for its Klein College of Media and Communication and Center for the Performing and Cinematic Arts. The gift was the largest in Temple's history. The new building, to be named in Caroline Kimmel's honor, broke ground in May. It is slated to open for the fall 2027 semester. 

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Jefferson Health Philadelphia Hospitals Donations Research Jefferson University

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - sunburn under sleeve

How to treat sunburn and prevent long-term skin damage
Purchased - Doctor with child

IBX and CHOP sign new agreement that reflects their joint commitment to children's health in the region

Just In

Must Read

Government

Trash collection to resume Monday as city workers return

Philly Trash Collection

Entertainment

7/26: The Second City: 65th Anniv. Tour

Limited - Live Casino - Second City

Alternative Medicine

Anxiety diagnoses have fueled growth of Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program

Pennsylvania Marijuana Anxiety

Media

Rob Mac says he created 'Always Sunny' to be a reverse 'Friends'

It's Always Sunny Cast

Arts & Culture

Magic Gardens Studio to hold joint tour with other local art spaces

Magic Gardens Studio Tour

Eagles

A collection of hate mail from our dumpster fire series

062925CommandersFans

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved