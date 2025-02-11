Jefferson Health to upgrade its trauma centers in Philly

Jefferson Health has planned a multi-million dollar upgrade to its two Level I trauma centers – Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Center City and Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital in North Philly.

The multi-year plan to improve the emergency room at Jefferson University Hospital includes expanding its entrance, redesigning treatment bays and renovating the waiting room. A 30-bed, medical-surgical unit is being added to help ease pressure on the emergency room and improve patient care. Construction is slated to start in the summer, the health system said Tuesday.