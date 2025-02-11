More Health:

February 11, 2025

Jefferson Health to upgrade its trauma centers in Philly

The multi-million dollar project, set to start this summer, will improve facilities and technologies at two hospitals.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Hospitals
Jefferson Hospital Upgrades Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Jefferson Health is adding a 30-bed, surgical unit at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital as part of a multi-million dollar project to upgrade its two Level 1 trauma centers in Philly.

Jefferson Health has planned a multi-million dollar upgrade to its two Level I trauma centers – Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Center City and Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital in North Philly.

The multi-year plan to improve the emergency room at Jefferson University Hospital includes expanding its entrance, redesigning treatment bays and renovating the waiting room. A 30-bed, medical-surgical unit is being added to help ease pressure on the emergency room and improve patient care. Construction is slated to start in the summer, the health system said Tuesday.

MORE: Philly's cure rate for hepatitis C has risen to nearly 60% over the last decade

Einstein recently opened a new 20-bed observation unit and a new trauma waiting room. Additional plans call for expanding trauma bays. Jefferson also is implementing a new electronic record system to integrate care across its facilities by September 2026.

Jefferson Health treats patients at 32 hospital campuses and more than 700 outpatient and urgent care clinics primarily in the greater Philadelphia region, Lehigh Valley and Northeastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey.

Last April, Jefferson opened the Honickman Center, a 19-story outpatient facility that houses multiple specialties under one roof in Center City. It has 10 operating rooms, six endoscopy rooms, an onsite lab and pharmacy, among other features.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Hospitals Philadelphia Einstein Thomas Jefferson University Hospital Jefferson Health

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Rite Aid Pharmacists

My pharmacist can do that? 5 services you didn’t know your pharmacy provides
Limited - Prime Health Heart Month

Empower your heart: prevention and recovery strategies for a healthier tomorrow

Just In

Must Read

Government

Eagles parade to mimic 2018

Eagles Parade 2025

Adult Health

Empower your heart: prevention and recovery strategies for a healthier tomorrow

Limited - Prime Health Heart Month

Arts & Culture

Statue of Saquon Barkley's backward hurdle would be 'sculptor's dream'

Saquon Barkley Statue

Men's Health

Valentine's Day is a chance to let love spur a more healthy lifestyle

Relationships Healthy Living

Family-Friendly

Museum of the American Revolution to explore George Washington's legacy with President's Day events

museum american revolution president's day

Eagles

These Eagles were special. Now they're immortal.

Eagles-Super-Bowl-59-Celebration-NFL-2025.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved