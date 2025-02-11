Jefferson Health to upgrade its trauma centers in Philly

February 11, 2025
Jefferson Health has planned a multi-million dollar upgrade to its two Level I trauma centers – Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Center City and Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital in North Philly.
The multi-year plan to improve the emergency room at Jefferson University Hospital includes expanding its entrance, redesigning treatment bays and renovating the waiting room. A 30-bed, medical-surgical unit is being added to help ease pressure on the emergency room and improve patient care. Construction is slated to start in the summer, the health system said Tuesday.
Einstein recently opened a new 20-bed observation unit and a new trauma waiting room. Additional plans call for expanding trauma bays. Jefferson also is implementing a new electronic record system to integrate care across its facilities by September 2026.
Jefferson Health treats patients at 32 hospital campuses and more than 700 outpatient and urgent care clinics primarily in the greater Philadelphia region, Lehigh Valley and Northeastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey.
Last April, Jefferson opened the Honickman Center, a 19-story outpatient facility that houses multiple specialties under one roof in Center City. It has 10 operating rooms, six endoscopy rooms, an onsite lab and pharmacy, among other features.