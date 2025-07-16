Flyers 2025-26 schedule released, will open against champion Panthers

The Flyers' 2025-2026 regular season schedule is out.

They'll open up on Thursday, Oct. 9 at Florida, then host the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Panthers a few days later on Monday, Oct. 13 for their home opener – at what will be Xfinity Mobile Arena by then.

You can check out the full 82-game schedule HERE, and below:

A few schedule quirks and standouts...

• The Flyers will have 14 back-to-backs this year, and runs of three games in four nights 19 times, per the team's count.

• No Western road trip to begin the new season as they've often done in the past. Instead, the Flyers won't head out West until the holidays, when they'll face Chicago, Seattle, Vancouver, Calgary, and then Edmonton on the road from Dec. 23-Jan. 3.

• The Flyers will be on the road for Black Friday this year, going up to Belmont to play the Islanders on Nov. 28 at 4 p.m. ET. The Eagles being home and taking up the sports complex that day likely played a factor in deciding that part of the schedule.

• For divisional games in the Metro, the Flyers will play the Capitals, Hurricanes, Islanders, Penguins, and Rangers four times each at two at home and two away, and play the Blue Jackets and Devils only three times each. They'll get two home games against Columbus and just one against New Jersey.

• Tuesday, Jan. 6 is when the Anaheim Ducks will be in town. Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale will face their old team together, and for fans, it's another round to furiously boo Cutter Gauthier. Philadelphia and its fans do not have short memories.

• The Flyers play old friend Claude Giroux and the Ottawa Senators at home on Thursday, Feb. 5, then comes a long break until Wednesday, Feb. 25 at Washington to account for the NHL players' return to the Winter Olympics.

The Flyers' preseason slate begins Sunday, Sept. 21 at the Islanders, and can be checked out HERE.

