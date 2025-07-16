More Sports:

July 16, 2025

Flyers 2025-26 schedule released, will open against champion Panthers

The Flyers will open up on the road Oct. 9 against the Panthers, then have their home opener against the defending Cup champs on Oct. 13.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
Matvei-Michkov-Flyers-Entrance-2025-NHL.jpg Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

Matvei Michkov and the Flyers will be back on the ice soon.

The Flyers' 2025-2026 regular season schedule is out. 

They'll open up on Thursday, Oct. 9 at Florida, then host the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Panthers a few days later on Monday, Oct. 13 for their home opener – at what will be Xfinity Mobile Arena by then.

You can check out the full 82-game schedule HERE, and below:

A few schedule quirks and standouts...

• The Flyers will have 14 back-to-backs this year, and runs of three games in four nights 19 times, per the team's count

• No Western road trip to begin the new season as they've often done in the past. Instead, the Flyers won't head out West until the holidays, when they'll face Chicago, Seattle, Vancouver, Calgary, and then Edmonton on the road from Dec. 23-Jan. 3.

• The Flyers will be on the road for Black Friday this year, going up to Belmont to play the Islanders on Nov. 28 at 4 p.m. ET. The Eagles being home and taking up the sports complex that day likely played a factor in deciding that part of the schedule. 

• For divisional games in the Metro, the Flyers will play the Capitals, Hurricanes, Islanders, Penguins, and Rangers four times each at two at home and two away, and play the Blue Jackets and Devils only three times each. They'll get two home games against Columbus and just one against New Jersey.

• Tuesday, Jan. 6 is when the Anaheim Ducks will be in town. Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale will face their old team together, and for fans, it's another round to furiously boo Cutter Gauthier. Philadelphia and its fans do not have short memories.

• The Flyers play old friend Claude Giroux and the Ottawa Senators at home on Thursday, Feb. 5, then comes a long break until Wednesday, Feb. 25 at Washington to account for the NHL players' return to the Winter Olympics.

The Flyers' preseason slate begins Sunday, Sept. 21 at the Islanders, and can be checked out HERE.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers NHL Philadelphia Matvei Michkov Flyers Schedule Rick Tocchet Trevor Zegras

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - OC WOW

Ocean City, NJ brings the wows!
Limited - Visit Crawford - Water with Wooden Steps

Your next weekend getaway awaits you in Northern Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Government

Pa. also should require front license plates, state lawmaker says

Pennsylvania Front License Plate

Sponsored

What to do in Philly this week

Wutangclan - Carroll

Women's Health

Penn Medicine's new mammography van brings breast cancer screenings to those who might not otherwise get them

Penn Mammogram Van

Entertainment

Franklin Institute announces 2026 opening of theme park exhibit

Franklin Institute exhibit

Arts & Culture

FringeArts releases 2025 festival lineup with over 320 acts

fringearts 2025 festival

Phillies

The Phillies see Gage Wood as a starter, and a pitcher 'Philadelphia fans are gonna learn to love'

Gage-Wood-College-World-Series-No-Hitter-6.16.25.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved