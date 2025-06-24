More Sports:

June 24, 2025

Flyers release 2025 preseason schedule

The Flyers will play seven exhibitions leading up to the new 2025-26 season.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
The Flyers' center ice at what will soon be dubbed Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The Flyers released their preseason schedule on Tuesday. 

They'll have seven exhibitions through late September and early October to take them into the new 2025-26 campaign, which will be the second for rising star Matvei Michkov and the first in Philadelphia for new head coach Rick Tocchet and center Trevor Zegras, who was acquired in a pre-draft trade splash on Monday.

The Flyers' preseason slate is as follows:

• Sunday, Sept. 21 @NY Islanders, 7 p.m.
• Tuesday, Sept. 23 @Montreal, 7 p.m.
• Thursday, Sept. 25 @Washington, 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Sept. 27 vs. Boston, 5 p.m.
• Monday, Sept. 29 @Boston, 7 p.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 2 vs. NY Islanders, 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 4 vs. New Jersey, 3 p.m.

The home preseason games, by that point, will be played at the soon to be dubbed Xfinity Mobile Arena, which is still the Wells Fargo Center for another couple of months. 

Broadcast information and ticket sales will be announced later, the Flyers said.

Training camp over at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees will pick up late into the summer to lead into the preseason, and will likely have notable prospects such as Denver Barkey, Oliver Bonk, Jett Luchanko, Alex Bump, and whoever the No. 6 overall pick ends up being in the draft this week showcasing their development.

Elsewhere, Flyers Charities also locked in Saturday, Oct. 4 as the date for the annual Gritty 5K. 

Gritty's thoughts:

