Eagles boat parade, zoo beer fest and a free Roots concert: Your weekend guide to things to do

Queen Village is also launching its first restaurant week.

Weekend Things To Do
The Roots will play in Dilworth Park on Friday as part of a daylong event hype up the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.

Show your pride for Philadelphia sports this weekend at two events celebrating the city's teams.

The first is a rally for next year's MLB All-Star Game, one of roughly 5 trillion events coming to Philly for the semiquincentennial. Phillies royalty like Ryan Howard, Mike Schmidt and the Phanatic will take over Dilworth Park on Friday afternoon. Philly hip-hop royalty, the Roots, will also play free sets.

Eagles fans will take another victory lap Saturday at a Birds-themed boat parade. The procession will be visible from Cherry Street Pier, and the best in show will receive prizes.

Beer and jazz festivals are also back, while Queen Village is readying its inaugural restaurant week. Here are all the details:

See the Roots in Dilworth Park

The Phillies are already building hype for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park — and they've enlisted the Roots to help. The hip-hop group is joining the free festivities Friday at Dilworth Park from noon-6:45 p.m. Questlove, Black Thought and the rest of the Roots will open and close the event, which will also feature former Phils. Mike Schmidt, who played in the 1976 All-Star Game at Veterans Stadium, will lead Greg Luzinski, Larry Bowa, John Kruk, Dave Cash, Ryan Howard and others in an All-Star Walk through the park. The Phanatic will also be in attendance.

Get a cheap prix fixe dinner in Queen Village

After watching neighborhoods like Center City, Northern Liberties and East Passyunk run restaurant weeks year after year, Queen Village is launching its own promotion. Participating spots will offer multi-course meals for $20, $40 and $60 per person starting Friday and lasting through Sunday, Aug. 3. There's just one catch: The restaurant week deals do not extend to Saturdays. Make your reservations accordingly.

Sample beers at the zoo

Sure, some breweries have corn hole or Jenga, but do they have snow leopards? At the Summer Ale Festival, returning Saturday to the Philadelphia Zoo, beer drinkers can sip pours by the big cats. About 60 breweries, cideries and hard seltzer makers will be serving drinks at the Fairmount Park attraction from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are still available and start at $76.

Watch Eagles-themed boats parade on the Delaware

After snapping blurry pictures of Mike Schmidt on Friday, keep the city sports pride going Saturday at an Eagles-themed boat parade. Vessels sporting their brightest greens will sail along the Delaware River from 7:30-9 p.m. The parade organizer, Sea Philly, will give out prizes to the best dressed boats. Spectators can catch the action from Cherry Street Pier.

Listen to jazz in a West Philly park

Grab a spot in Saunders Park Greene this Saturday and settle in for seven hours of live music. The Lancaster Avenue Jazz & Arts Festival will showcase local bands and solo acts between noon-7 p.m. This year's headliner is V. Shayne Frederick, a pianist and regular at jazz clubs around the city.

