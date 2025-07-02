Philadelphia Zoo's Summer Ale Festival brings out dozens of breweries to support animal conservation

The Philadelphia Zoo is inviting beer lovers onto its grounds to sip lagers with the lions.

Summer Ale Festival returns Saturday, July 19. The annual event brings roughly 60 breweries, cideries and hard seltzer makers together for one night of tastings — all in the name of fundraising to support the zoo's mission.

New to the lineup this year are New Jersey brewers Flying Fish, Wild Air Brewing, Toms River Brewing and Jersey Girl Brewing. Festival-goers also can sample pours from Philly mainstays like Dock Street Brewery, Evil Genius Beer Co., Triple Bottom Brewing, Wissahickon Brewing Co. and Yards. Hard seltzers and ciders from Stateside, Fishtown Iced Tea, Downeast Cider, Sea Isle Ice Tea and others are available, too.

Visitors prowling the 42-acre zoo can find food trucks parked along the paths. Dining options include Chickie's & Pete's, Mac Mart, Calle Del Sabor, The Little Sicilian and Bacon on a Stick. Local musicians Ridge Runners, Kind Hearted Strangers and Nik Greeley and the Operators are set to play at the Impala Stage, located near the main entrance and across from Outback Outpost.

Tickets for the festival start at $71 and include parking and a souvenir cup. For $81, visitors can enter the festival an hour early at 6 p.m. Those early bird prices soon increase, however, to $84 and $99.

Designated drivers and any other non-drinkers can attend for $45, but the festival is only open to adults ages 21 and over. It will proceed rain or shine, and is expected to sell out.

Saturday, July 19

7-10 p.m. | $71-$99

Philadelphia Zoo

3400 W. Girard Ave.

