More Events:

July 11, 2025

The Roots to perform at Dilworth Park on July 18 as Phillies start countdown to 2026 MLB All-Star Game

The hip-hop legends will play the free event joined by past stars including Mike Schmidt, Cole Hamels and Ryan Howard.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Phillies
Phillies Roots All-Star Joe Lamberti/Courier Post/USA Today Network

The Roots will play a free concert at Dilworth Park on Friday, July 18, as the Phillies start preparations for next summer's MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park. The Roots drummer Questlove is shown above after throwing out the first pitch at a Phillies game in 2019.

As baseball heads into the All-Star break ahead of Tuesday's Midsummer Classic in Atlanta, the Phillies are already beginning festivities in anticipation of hosting the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park.

The team will hold a daylong celebration on Friday, July 18, to start the countdown to the showcase and next summer's semiquincentennial marking the nation's 250th birthday. The free event starts at noon at the foot of Dilworth Park outside City Hall, where homegrown hip-hop legends the Roots will perform sets on either side of ceremonies honoring past Phillies All-Stars.

MOREA complete guide to all the Philly-area stars in 'Superman'

Mike Schmidt, who played in the 1976 All-Star Game at Veterans Stadium for the bicentennial, will lead an All-Star Walk entry at the park joined by Greg Luzinski, Larry Bowa, John Kruk and Dave Cash. Other participants will include Bobby Abreu and Ryan Howard — both former Home Run Derby winners — and Cole Hamels. The Phillies Phanatic also will be on hand along with guest speakers from the team and city.

Philadelphia's 2026 All-Star Declaration will later make stops for photo opportunities at the Philadelphia Museum of Art (2 p.m.), Independence Mall (2:45 p.m.), the Betsy Ross House (3:30 p.m.) and Citizens Bank Park (4:15 p.m.) before that night's Phillies game against the Angels at 6:45 p.m.

Next year's All-Star Game will mark the fifth time Philadelphia has hosted the annual showdown between the National and American leagues and the first time it will be played at Citizens Bank Park. Other major events planned in the city next summer include World Cup matches at Lincoln Financial Field and Fourth of July celebrations on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Philadelphia's 2026 All-Star Declaration

Friday, July 18
Noon-6:45 p.m. | Free
Dilworth Park and various locations

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Performances Phillies Center City City Hall MLB All-Star Game Semiquincentennial Dilworth Park The Roots

Videos

Featured

Limited - OC_1000x650_OCNJ Lifeguard Boat.jpg

Be wowed up and down the Jersey Shore.
Limited - Clarion Main

Plan your next getaway in Clarion County, Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Jobs

World Cafe Live staff votes to unionize ahead of town hall

world cafe live union.jpg

Sponsored

Fall for Ocean City, Maryland

Limited - OCM - PhillyVoice3

Opioids

Pennsylvania gets $28 million in settlement with 8 opioid manufacturers

Opioid settlement Pennsylvania

Music

How rapper Mega Ran broke into children's music

Mega Ran

Weekend

What to do this weekend: Ice Cream Festival and Blobfest

Weekend guide

Eagles

A collection of hate mail from our dumpster fire series

062925CommandersFans

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved