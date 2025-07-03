Lancaster Avenue Jazz Festival promises seven hours of live music in West Philly

Take in a free jazz set — or stay for a whole day's worth — at an upcoming music festival in West Philadelphia.

The Lancaster Avenue Jazz & Arts Festival is bringing brass back to Saunders Park Greene on Saturday, July 19. From noon to 7 p.m., local musicians will perform in the West Powelton space, rain or shine.

The headliner is V. Shayne Frederick, a pianist and singer who debuted his latest album, "Treasures," in June. He regularly plays South jazz club and teaches music at Temple University. Ursula Rucker, Nazir Ebo, and Chris Oatts and the Pretty Big Band will also take the stage that afternoon.

On top of music, the festival will offer a children's village with face painting, arts activities and books from Read by 4th. Craft vendors will also set up shop in the park, as will food trucks selling barbecue, soul food and fresh juices. Community groups will provide resources on health, housing and jobs.

HopePHL organizes the festival each year to celebrate the West Philadelphia community. The nonprofit provides a host of social services, including counseling, housing and temporary child care.

Saturday, July 19 | noon-7 p.m.

Saunders Park Greene

39th & Powelton Ave. Philadelphia

