FIFA held a 6-minute fashion show to unveil its World Cup volunteers' outfits. Here's how it went

The first World Cup match in Philadelphia is less than 50 days away, and perhaps no one in the city is as excited for the tournament to begin as the 3,000 volunteers who are helping make it happen.

FIFA unveiled the outfits its volunteers will wear during the World Cup at a fashion show held Wednesday morning in the Fashion District, where its volunteer center is located. The outfits are loud, neon and flamboyant, but for the people who signed up, that may be the point.

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Jessica Malone, 40, said she applied to volunteer for the World Cup in hopes of being a source of support for visitors with questions or to offer fans high-fives. She has been obsessed with the World Cup since 1998 and has been to four of the last seven tournaments in person. She even has an Instagram account dedicated to her soccer travels.

The Francisville resident is taking a leave of absence from her full-time job as a hydrogeologist to volunteer at the tournament, which she called her "top priority."

"The fact that I live in a host city and can sleep in my own bed and still be involved in the tournament in what is going to be the greatest day of some people's lives is everything I ever dreamed of," she said. "Everyone (here) cares about Philadelphia so much and really wants to let everyone know it's one of the greatest cities in the world. … I cannot wait to interact with everyone. It's going to be so fun."

Mosab Mohammadi, a 23-year-old senior associate for a pharmaceutical marketing firm, worked as a volunteer during last year's Club World Cup and is looking to immerse himself in the tournament's energy once more.

"I just enjoyed the people, the culture, the environment, the excitement and the fun," he said. "I knew the World Cup was going to be thousands of times bigger than that, and I wanted to be a part of it."

Some volunteers got a taste of the experience Wednesday as FIFA rolled out a green turf carpet to show off the volunteers' swag. "Waka Waka" by Shakira was on full blast and local influencers had broken out their tripods to get a glimpse of volunteers modeling a tracksuit that combines chartreuse, royal blue and geometric patterns in a way that has not been used in mainstream streetwear since the 1980s.

But other than that, the volunteer center — where training and team bonding sessions are being held — was disconcertingly empty.

Molly McVety/PhillyVoice The FIFA Volunteer Center at 901 Market St. has been the home base for World Cup volunteer training and team bonding sessions.

Large, brightly colored canvases propped against the walls contain maps of the World Cup's host cities, inspirational quotes and stats about FIFA's volunteers — 77% are ages 18-29. Two foosball tables and two teqball tables — a game the combines elements of ping-pong and soccer — were scattered on the cement floor. There was some empty crates and a lone projector, too.

