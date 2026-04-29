Pennsylvania traffic fatalities fell to an all-time low last year

Traffic deaths in Pennsylvania reached a historic low in 2025, while reportable crashes hit their lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic purged cars from the highway.

There were 1,047 fatalities from traffic collisions last year and 979 deadly crashes, PennDOT said Wednesday. Both figures are the lowest recorded since the state began compiling data in 1928. The number of deaths from impaired driving and those involving a driver or passenger not wearing a seatbelt also dropped to record lows at 258 and 259, respectively.

MORE: Decomposed body found in Pennypack Creek on Tuesday, police say

Pennsylvania transportation officials reported 109,515 crashes in 2025. That's the second-lowest figure recorded since 2020, when traffic volume decreased due to the pandemic.

Some categories saw upticks. Cyclist deaths rose from 19 in 2024 to 28 in 2025, and fatalities from distracted driving increased from 49 to 54. Deaths from aggressive driving — like tailgating, passing in a no passing zone or running a red light — have risen 31% since 2020, when those fatalities were at their lowest.

Fatalities involving drivers ages 65-74 and drivers ages 16-17 each increased slightly last year, too.

PennDOT attributed the positive trends to safety improvements like high friction road surface treatments, which reduce stopping distance and the risk of hydroplaning, and curve warnings. The transportation department invested $30 million in state funds and $357 million in federal dollars in these projects between 2023 and 2025.

Though deaths from distracted driving increased last year, PennDOT said they have been trending downward in recent years. A recent state law that prohibits the use of handheld devices, even while stopped in traffic or at a red light. Beginning June 6, drivers convicted of breaking this law will pay a $50 fine and court fees.

PennDOT is strongly recommending all bicyclists wear helmets while traveling. Half of cyclists who died last year were not wearing them.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.