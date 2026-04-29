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April 29, 2026

Decomposed body found in Pennypack Creek on Tuesday, police say

Investigators are working to identify the person and determine the circumstances that led to their death.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Deaths
Pennypack Creek Body Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Police are investigating the death of an unidentified person who was found dead Tuesday afternoon in Pennypack Creek in Philadelphia.

The body of an unidentified person was found in Pennypack Park on Tuesday afternoon, police said. 

Investigators responded at 4:41 p.m. after receiving a report of a suspicious death near the 3100 block of Rhawn Street, which runs through the park. They found the body in the creek. The Medical Examiner's Office pronounced the person dead at 5:06 p.m.

MORE: Teen mother charged with voluntary manslaughter in killing of newborn baby in Northern Liberties

The body was "badly decomposed," NBC10 reported.

An investigation into the person's death is ongoing. Detectives are working with the Medical Examiner's Office to identify the person and determine their circumstances that led to their death. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Deaths Philadelphia Pennypack Park

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