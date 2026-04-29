Decomposed body found in Pennypack Creek on Tuesday, police say

The body of an unidentified person was found in Pennypack Park on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Investigators responded at 4:41 p.m. after receiving a report of a suspicious death near the 3100 block of Rhawn Street, which runs through the park. They found the body in the creek. The Medical Examiner's Office pronounced the person dead at 5:06 p.m.

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The body was "badly decomposed," NBC10 reported.

An investigation into the person's death is ongoing. Detectives are working with the Medical Examiner's Office to identify the person and determine their circumstances that led to their death.