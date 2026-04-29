Joel Embiid probable for Sixers-Celtics on Thursday; full injury reports ahead of Game 6

April 29, 2026
Joel Embiid (post appendectomy surgery recovery) is probable for Game 6 of the Sixers' first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics at home on Thursday night, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Wednesday:
The Sixers have an injury report for tomorrow's Game 6 vs. Boston:— Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) April 29, 2026
Joel Embiid – post appendectomy surgery recovery – PROBABLE
Embiid, who underwent an emergency appendectomy on April 9, returned to action just 17 days later, but his presence on Sunday was not enough to help the Sixers avoid going down 3-1 to the rival Celtics. However, Embiid's dominant performance led the Sixers to their second win of the series on Tuesday night, giving them a chance to return home and attempt to force a deciding Game 7:
Full highlights from one of the best playoff performances of Joel Embiid's career, in which he totaled 33 points, eight assists, four rebounds and a block in the Sixers' Game 5 win in Boston.— Adam Aaronson's clips (@SixersAdamClips) April 29, 2026
Embiid constantly generated great looks for others and punished one-on-one defenders: pic.twitter.com/aUpyfrCp6H
Once again, Boston has no injuries to report ahead of Game 6.
MORE: Joel Embiid dominates, Sixers keep season alive with Game 5 win