Joel Embiid probable for Sixers-Celtics on Thursday; full injury reports ahead of Game 6

Joel Embiid (post appendectomy surgery recovery) is probable for Game 6 of the Sixers' first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics at home on Thursday night, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Wednesday:

Embiid, who underwent an emergency appendectomy on April 9, returned to action just 17 days later, but his presence on Sunday was not enough to help the Sixers avoid going down 3-1 to the rival Celtics. However, Embiid's dominant performance led the Sixers to their second win of the series on Tuesday night, giving them a chance to return home and attempt to force a deciding Game 7:

Once again, Boston has no injuries to report ahead of Game 6.

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