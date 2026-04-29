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April 29, 2026

Joel Embiid probable for Sixers-Celtics on Thursday; full injury reports ahead of Game 6

On the three-week anniversary of his emergency appendectomy, Joel Embiid is primed to log his third appearance of the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Embiid 4.29.26 David Butler II/Imagn Images

Joel Embiid played one of the best playoff games of his career to keep the Sixers' season alive.

Joel Embiid (post appendectomy surgery recovery) is probable for Game 6 of the Sixers' first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics at home on Thursday night, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Wednesday:

Embiid, who underwent an emergency appendectomy on April 9, returned to action just 17 days later, but his presence on Sunday was not enough to help the Sixers avoid going down 3-1 to the rival Celtics. However, Embiid's dominant performance led the Sixers to their second win of the series on Tuesday night, giving them a chance to return home and attempt to force a deciding Game 7:

Once again, Boston has no injuries to report ahead of Game 6.

MOREJoel Embiid dominates, Sixers keep season alive with Game 5 win

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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