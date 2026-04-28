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April 28, 2026

Eagles lose a pair of key front office people in Alec Halaby and Bryce Johnston

Alec Halaby and Bryce Johnston, who were both key in developing the Eagles' current front office approach, have both left the team this week.

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
042826EaglesHelmet Jeffrey Becker/Imagn Images

We don't have any pictures of Alec Halaby or Bryce Johnston, so here's a generic picture of an Eagles helmet.

In consecutive days the Philadelphia Eagles lost two key members of their front office in Assistant GM Alec Halaby and Senior VP Bryce Johnston.

Halaby announced that he was stepping away from the team on Tuesday, with the following announcements from Halaby and from GM Howie Roseman: 

Halaby began his Eagles career as an intern in 2007. He made his bones as a figure within the organization who pushed analytics, but over time his influence branched into all facets of the football operation. He was named Assistant GM in 2022, and has interviewed with a few other teams for open GM jobs. 

It is unclear what is next for Halaby's professional career.

Johnston announced on Monday that he was leaving for a new role with the Atlanta Falcons. His announcement: 

“Before moving on to a new challenge in Atlanta, I wanted to take this time to thank Jeffrey Lurie, Howie Roseman and Don Smolenski for the opportunity they gave me over the past 10 years.  The high level of success achieved by the organization begins with their commitment to pursuing every possible competitive advantage, and I greatly appreciate the trust they placed in me to contribute to that philosophy.  

“I feel very fortunate to have been able to work closely with and learn from Howie and, now, be in a position to take those insights with me as I move forward.  The organization is filled with first class people who perform their jobs at an extremely high level, and I am very proud of everything that we accomplished together.  

“The aspect of this experience that I have valued the most is the time spent and relationships built with current and former colleagues.  There are too many to list, but in particular, I would like to thank Jake Rosenberg for making this opportunity a reality and mentoring me as I began my career in the NFL.  It took this rare opportunity to work with some of those same former colleagues to even consider moving on.  Being an Eagle meant a lot to me, and I will look back at my tenure in Philadelphia as a special time in my life.  Go Birds.”

Johnston served in a financial role with the Eagles, helping develop their strategy of maximizing salary cap space in the present by borrowing from future seasons.

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Bryce Johnston Alec Halaby

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