Fishtown Music & Arts Festival returns this weekend with 100+ vendors and all-day lineup

The Fishtown Music & Arts Festival will return Saturday, May 2, bringing a full day of live music, local vendors and neighborhood energy to the blocks under the El at Front and Palmer streets.

The fourth annual event runs from noon to 10 p.m. and will feature a mix of bands, DJs and artists alongside more than 100 food and craft vendors spread throughout the area.

Programming will be anchored by multiple music sets throughout the day, with performers including Friends of Jerry, Riva + Bianca, The Reality Check Experiment and Grimace Federation, which is scheduled to play both a live and DJ set. Additional DJs and collectives will host takeovers across the festival footprint.

Beyond the music, the festival centers on its community feel, with local makers, food vendors and pop-ups lining the streets.

Admission is mixed depending on where you go. The vendor marketplace, food areas and some sections of the festival are free and open to the public, while entry to music areas and select programming requires a $35 ticket.

Saturday, May 2 | Noon - 10 p.m.

Under the El

Along Front St. in Fishtown

Philadelphia, PA 19125

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.