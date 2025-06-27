Cherry Street Pier to host Eagles-themed boat parade on Delaware River on July 19

Boats with lots of Birds pride will glide across the Delaware River next month in yet another celebration of the Eagles' Super Bowl victory.

The "Deck the Hulls" boat parade will be visible from Cherry Street Pier, which is hosting a party for the occasion. Spectators will see boats in green banners, flags and other Eagles accoutrements patrol the seas Saturday, July 19, from 7:30-9 p.m. The vessels with the best displays will be eligible for cash and other prizes. Back on land, crowds can mingle with mermaids, grab a snack or drink and enjoy other fan activities.

Interested boaters must register to enter the contest and attend a mandatory captain's meeting to learn the route. The first place "best in show" winner will receive $350, while the best boat club will earn $250 and a trophy. Other contestants will be eligible for prizes from Giant and local restaurants.

While this will be the third "Deck the Hulls" parade, it's the first with an Eagles theme. Will boaters decorate their bows with copies of "Inner Excellence" or hang a leaping Saquon from the mast? Head to the pier to find out.

Saturday, July 19

7:30-9 p.m. | Free boat registration

Cherry Street Pier

121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia

