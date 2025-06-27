More Events:

June 27, 2025

Cherry Street Pier to host Eagles-themed boat parade on Delaware River on July 19

The Super Bowl victory tour continues with a procession on the water featuring prizes for the vessels sporting the best displays.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Parades
Boat parade Provided image/Maria Young/DRWC

The Eagles boat parade and party will commence at 7:30 p.m. on July 19 by Cherry Street Pier, above.

Boats with lots of Birds pride will glide across the Delaware River next month in yet another celebration of the Eagles' Super Bowl victory.

The "Deck the Hulls" boat parade will be visible from Cherry Street Pier, which is hosting a party for the occasion. Spectators will see boats in green banners, flags and other Eagles accoutrements patrol the seas Saturday, July 19, from 7:30-9 p.m. The vessels with the best displays will be eligible for cash and other prizes. Back on land, crowds can mingle with mermaids, grab a snack or drink and enjoy other fan activities. 

MORE: On Stage in July: 'Little Shop of Horrors,' 'Life of Pi' and Shakespeare in Clark Park

Interested boaters must register to enter the contest and attend a mandatory captain's meeting to learn the route. The first place "best in show" winner will receive $350, while the best boat club will earn $250 and a trophy. Other contestants will be eligible for prizes from Giant and local restaurants.

While this will be the third "Deck the Hulls" parade, it's the first with an Eagles theme. Will boaters decorate their bows with copies of "Inner Excellence" or hang a leaping Saquon from the mast? Head to the pier to find out.

Deck the Hulls Boat Parade & Pier Party

Saturday, July 19
7:30-9 p.m. | Free boat registration
Cherry Street Pier
121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Parades Philadelphia Cherry Street Pier Boats Delaware River Eagles

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
Limited - Hagley - Water

Hagley Museum’s summer lineup has something for history buffs and curious kids alike.

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

PPA's metered parking rates in Center City to go up $1 on July 1

PPA Rate increase

Sponsored

Adventure awaits in Crawford County

Limited - Visit Crawford - Family Paddle

Mental Health

Dogs are great for therapy — even when sessions are held virtually

Virtual Dog Therapy

Food & Drink

Triple Bottom Brewing debuts beer with immigrant rights on can

Know Your Rights beer

Performances

On Stage in July: Shakespeare in Clark Park and 'Life of Pi'

A Bottom's Dream

Phillies

Phillies transfer Aaron Nola to 60-day injured list, replace Weston Wilson with Buddy Kennedy

Nola 6.19.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved