July 09, 2025

Queen Village's first restaurant week offers prix fixe meals at 18 dinner and lunch spots

Bridget Foy's, Tattooed Mom, Southwark and Famous 4th Street Deli are among those celebrating the neighborhood's rising food scene.

Bridget Foy's, above, is among the 18 restaurants participating in the first Queen Village Restaurant Week from July 18 to Aug. 3.

Queen Village is showcasing its burgeoning food scene by offering two weeks of restaurant discounts.

As part of the neighborhood's inaugural restaurant week, 18 establishments will be offering prix fixe menus from Friday, July 18, through Sunday, Aug. 3, excluding Saturdays. Meals will be priced at $20, $40 or $60 per person.

The event, hosted by the Queen Village Neighbors Association, comes on the heels of Queen Village being dubbed Philadelphia's "hottest food neighborhood" last fall. Participating restaurants include Tattooed Mom and Bridget Foy's. More may be added, according to the neighbors association.

Below, the participating restaurants are included on the map and also listed by their prix fix pricing. 

$20 prix fixe menus 

• Adoro (lunch menu only), 769 E. Passyunk Ave.
• For Pete's Sake, 900 S. Front St.
• Mahalo Hawaiian BBQ, 117 South St.
• Puyero Venezuelan Flavor, 524 S. Fourth St.
• Tattooed Mom, 530 South St. 

$40 prix fixe menus

• Adoro (dinner menu), 769 E. Passyunk Ave.
• Bridget Foy's, 200 South St.
• Capri, 757 S. Front St.
• Casa Nostra, 775 S. Front St.
• Famous 4th Street Deli, 700 S. Fourth St.
• Fitz on 4th, 743 S. Fourth St.
• La Nonna, 214 South St.
• New Wave Cafe, 784 S. Third St.
• The Twisted Tail, 509 S. Second St.

$60 prix fixe menus

• Cry Baby Pasta, 627 S. Third St. 
• Emmy Squared, 632 S. Fifth St.
• Reef Restaurant and Lounge, 605 S. Third St.
• Southwark, 701 S. Fourth St. 

Queen Village Restaurant Week

July 18 to Aug. 3, excluding Saturdays
$20, $40 or $60 per person 
Various restaurants 

