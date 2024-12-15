More News:

December 15, 2024

1 dead, 4 injured in shooting in North Philadelphia

The shooting happened near the intersection of D Street and Wyoming Avenue early Sunday morning, a few hours after another deadly shooting occurred at a North Philly sports bar.

By Franki Rudnesky
north philadelphia shooting Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Five people were shot early Sunday morning near the intersection of D Street and Wyoming Avenue in North Philadelphia, authorities say.

Five people were shot, and one person died, early Sunday morning in North Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of D Street and Wyoming Avenue, NBC10 reported. A man that was shot was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, but died upon arrival, authorities said.

MORE: 1 man killed, 2 others injured in drive-by shooting in Germantown

Three other people that were shot and injured arrived at the hospital a short time later, 6ABC reported. The fifth person that was shot was found by police on the 4700 block of Bingham Street, authorities said. They are all expected to survive, NBC10 reported. 

The investigation is ongoing, and police have not yet provided details on what may have led to the shooting.

Another deadly shooting in North Philadelphia happened a few hours earlier at Henny's Sports Bar on the 2700 block of North 29th Street, where three people were shot around 1 a.m., police said. A man was shot in the chest and killed, 6ABC reported. The two other people that were shot were taken to the hospital, authorities said.

