December 14, 2024

1 man killed, 2 others injured in drive-by shooting in Germantown

Authorities say two gunmen opened fire toward people leaving a house on 100 block of Hansberry Street in a targeted incident Friday night.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
A man in his early 20s was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting that happened in Germantown on Friday night. Two other men were injured and no arrests have been made, police say.

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred Friday night in Germantown that left one man dead and two others injured.

Authorities say the incident happened on the 100 block of Hansbury Street before 7 p.m. A black SUV or large sedan pulled up in front of a house in the area; as three men were leaving the home, one man who stepped out of the car and another who remained in the vehicle opened fire toward the house.

The three men reentered the home, but all received gunshot wounds. A 23-year-old man was shot in the right arm and another 23-year-old man was shot on the right side of his neck. Both were taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

Police say the third victim was a man in his early 20s who was shot several times throughout his body. He was transported to a hospital and was pronounced dead at 7:12 p.m.

Bullets struck nearby parked cars and the house, shattering the glass front door, police told NBC10. The car then drove away and one of the gunmen ran off; investigators say the vehicle picked him up. No arrests have been made.

Investigators say that the house was occupied by other adults, at least one small child and pets at the time of the shooting, but no one else was hurt.

Anyone with information relating to the shooting can contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit by calling (215) 686-3334 or submit a tip by calling or texting (215) 686-8477.

