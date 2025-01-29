Temple student dies after sustaining critical injuries over the weekend

An 18-year-old Temple University student who was critically injured over the weekend has died, the school announced Tuesday night.

Tyler Sabapathy, a freshman and Toronto, Canada, native died that afternoon. Several news outlets reported that he had been hospitalized after falling from a street pole near City Hall during the Eagles NFC championship celebration Sunday night. A video of the incident was spread on social media.

A Temple statement signed by President John Fry did not say what happened to Sabapathy, just that he sustained critical injuries this past weekend.

"The loss of a promising 18-year-old man like Tyler is both tragic and traumatic," Fry wrote in a statement. "There are no words that can make sense of it, and the entire Temple community mourns his passing. Our hearts go out to Tyler’s family, friends, classmates and all who knew and loved him."

Sabapathy was a student at the school's College of Public Health, majoring in exercise and sport science. He was a member of the club gymnastics team and had received over 120 medals in provincial, regional and international competitions. Temple's statement said this experience made him fascinated with injury prevention in athletics, which is how he chose his course of study.

"He no doubt had a bright future ahead of him, and it is so tragic that we will not be able to see how he would have made his mark on the world," Fry wrote.

Temple encouraged students to seek support at its counseling center and is offering assistance for employees, according to the statement.