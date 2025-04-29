More Events:

April 29, 2025

South Street Live! celebrates spring with a mix of family-friendly activities

Here's a block-by-block guide to everything going on – from the Renaissance Faire and Kentucky Derby party to the art vendors and dance performances.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals South Street
South Street Live! Provided Image/J. Fusco for South Street Live!

South Street Live! is back Saturday with an abundance of family-friendly activities, including a Kentucky Derby watch party, Renaissance Faire, Maifest celebration and vinyl record market. The photo above is from the 2017 festival.

South Street Live! — the annual spring festival where people can dance around a maypole, join a skateboarding party and watch the Kentucky Derby — returns Saturday.

The free event, formerly known as the South Street Fest, combines nine smaller festivals into one day of family-friendly activities. Across nine blocks, there are markets, live performances, a Vinyl Block Party, a mini Renaissance Faire and food vendors.

MORE: Free monthly yoga classes offered in West Fairmount Park during sunset hours starting in May

South Street Live!, hosted by South Street Headhouse district and Da Vinci Art Alliance, runs from noon to 6 p.m. There are two entry points — the east entrance at 100 South St. and the west entrance at 800 South St. 

Here's a block-by-block guide to the festivities: 

Front to Second streets

Board game cafe Queen & Rook is hosting its Fantasy Renn Faire with swordplay and fire dancing performances, renaissance faire food and live-action roleplaying. Costumes are encouraged.  

Headhouse Plaza

The pub Twisted Tail is putting on its Kentucky Derby celebration. The street party includes live music, lawn games, food and a big screen to watch the horse race, which begins at 6:57 p.m. 

The Philadelphia Union also is hosting sports activities for kids.

Second to Third streets

This block houses the Cultural Hub – the event's main performance stage. Various organizations, including the Mutya Philippine, Modero and Three Aksha dance companies, plan to showcase their talents. 

Third to Fourth streets

Artist Row – a market filled with creations from local artists – is the center of this block. There's also galleries like Eye's, at nearby 327 South St., which specializes in Latin American folk art. And nearby Queen Village Food Market, at 330 Bainbridge St., is selling piña coladas. 

Fourth to Fifth streets

Vendors are selling art made from reusable materials at the festival's Sustainability Hub. Nocturnal Skate Shop, at 612 S. Fifth St., is holding a skateboarding party in the street, and Jim's Steaks, which reopened last year at 400 South St., is selling exclusive merchandise. Also, MilkBoy, at 401 South St., also has an outdoor performance stage. 

Fifth to Sixth streets

Repo Records is hosting the South Street Vinyl Block Party. At more than 40 tables, dealers are selling LPs, 45s and CDs. Music is playing all day, and Tattooed Mom's, at 530 South St., is serving its Lemon Bourbon Smash in a juice pouches. 

Sixth to Seventh streets

The comic book shop Atomic City, at 638 South St., and spooky home decor store DreamEerie, at 623 South St., are handing out free comic books and hosting an uncanny vendor market. There's also performances from live musicians and cosplayers. 

Kampar, the Malaysian restaurant at 611 S. 7th St., is be serving Kacang, a shaved ice dessert. 

Seventh to Eighth streets

The beer hall Brauhaus Schmitz, at 718 South St., is celebrating Maifest, the traditional German holiday acknowledging the arrival of spring. People can dance around a maypole to live music, get their face painted and wear flower crowns. 

South Street Live!

Saturday, May 3
Noon to 8 p.m. | Pay as you go
South Street
MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals South Street Philadelphia Family-Friendly Dance Spring Skateboarding Art Kentucky Derby Records Comic Books Music

Videos

Featured

Limited - Italian Market - Grease Pole

Celebrate at the S. 9th Street Italian Market Festival
Purchased - A father teaching his daughter about finances

Raising financially savvy kids: a guide for parents

Just In

Must Read

Development

H Mart in Cherry Hill to open food court in fall after renovation

H Mart Cherry Hill

Sponsored

South Jersey’s Down & Derby Wine Festival returns May 3

Limited - Down and Derby 2025

Music

WXPN is hosting another 24-hour song contest — this time with voting

WXPN song contest

Healthy Eating

Eating ultra-processed foods may lead to an early death; here's how to reduce them in your diet

Ultra-processed foods

Festivals

A block-by-block guide to South Street Live!

South Street Live!

Sixers

Sixers year-in-review: Noteworthy stats, film, quotes and takeaways from each player's season

Embiid 4.28.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved