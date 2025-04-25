More Events:

April 25, 2025

Free monthly yoga classes offered in West Fairmount Park during sunset hours starting in May

The Wellness Wednesday series features sound healing and restorative yoga sessions from May through September.

By George Stevens
PhillyVoice Contributor
Welness wednesday yoga Provided image/Fairmount Park Conservancy

Fairmount Park Conservancy is offering free monthly Wellness Wednesday events with sound healing and restorative yoga in West Fairmount Park near Parkside Avenue between east and west Memorial Hall drives in West Philly, from May through September.

Get relief from the stresses of life each month with the Fairmount Park Conservancy's Wellness Wednesday program starting May 28.

Taking place in West Fairmount Park, instructor Shay Mosley of Inner Sanctuary Wellness will lead groups through sound healing and restorative yoga poses on the last Wednesday of each month from May through September. The sessions are coordinated to occur around sunset: From May to August they will be 6:30 to 8 and in September they will move earlier, taking place between 5:45 and 7:15.

The sessions are free but capacity is limited, so you must register to attend. Participants will meet at Parks Edge, the natural buffer installed along Parkside Avenue between east and west Memorial Hall drives. The program takes place in a nearby grassy area, where Mosley will begin with sound healing using singing bowls to create a meditative environment followed by yoga that focus on stillness and relaxation.

It is recommended to bring a yoga mat or towel to place on the ground, and if you have one, an eye mask or eye pillow is appropriate for the sound healing portion. Children can attend but must be registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian. You must bring your own water, but note there are no nearby restrooms. More information is available on the Fairmount Park Conservancy's event page.

For those who can arrive early, We Walk PHL will hold a group walk before each Wednesday session starting at 5:45 p.m. before the sound healing and yoga begins. Registration is required.

Wellness Wednesday

Weds., May 28 and then last Weds. of each month through September
6:30-8:00 | Tickets are free but registration is required.
Parkside Edge in West Fairmount Park
Parkside Avenue near West Memorial Hall Drive
Philadelphia

George Stevens
PhillyVoice Contributor

