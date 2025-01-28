More News:

January 28, 2025

Shooting in Frankford ballroom leaves 1 man dead, 2 injured

More than 40 shots were fired by two people inside a building that houses multiple businesses near the Arrott Transportation Center, police say.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
shooting ballroom frankford police Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

A 29-year-old man was fatally shot inside a ballroom in Frankford on Monday night, police say. Two other men also were shot and are in critical condition.

One man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting inside a ballroom in Frankford on Monday night, police said.

A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times in his torso and legs and was pronounced dead at a hospital, NBC10 reported.  His name has not been released. A 30-year-old man was shot in his legs and torso, and a 34-year-old man was shot multiple times in his lower body. Both were hospitalized in critical condition, but they are expected to recover.

MORE: Driver charged with crashing car into Eagles fans on North Broad, injuring 8 people

Responding officers found the wounded men first and were told about the third man – who died – by witnesses. 

The shooting took place at 10 p.m. inside a building on the 4600 block of Frankford Avenue that houses several businesses, including a bar, recording studio and hair saloon, 6ABC reported. Police said the gunfire was limited to the ballroom, and that windows, doors and walls were damaged. The building is two blocks from SEPTA's Arrott Transportation Center.

Investigators found more than 40 shell casings from multiple guns and said the shooting may have been a shootout. More than 30 rounds were fired from a high-powered rifle; at least 10 were fired from a handgun. 

Investigators said they are working with several witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage to determine why the shooting happened. Anyone with information can call (215) 686-8477.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Philadelphia Crime Police Frankford

Videos

Featured

Limited - Rite Aid Pharmacist Helping Customer

My pharmacist can do that? 5 services you didn’t know your pharmacy provides
Sonny's cocktail joint reopening

Live! Restaurant Week 2025

Just In

Must Read

Courts

M. Night Shyamalan cleared in $81 million plagiarism lawsuit

Shyamalan Lawsuit Servant

Sponsored

Live! Restaurant Week 2025

LiveCasino-Native-012725-Restaurant

Arts & Culture

18th century sculpture of Benjamin Franklin heads to auction

Benjamin Franklin bust

Healthy Eating

Drinking carbonated water may boost weight-loss efforts, but only by small amounts

sparkling water weight loss

Parties

Philadelphia Film Society to roll out the red carpet for Oscars party, screening

philadelphia film society oscars party

Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

012525JalenHurtsPatrickMahomes

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved