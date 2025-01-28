Shooting in Frankford ballroom leaves 1 man dead, 2 injured

One man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting inside a ballroom in Frankford on Monday night, police said.

A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times in his torso and legs and was pronounced dead at a hospital, NBC10 reported. His name has not been released. A 30-year-old man was shot in his legs and torso, and a 34-year-old man was shot multiple times in his lower body. Both were hospitalized in critical condition, but they are expected to recover.

Responding officers found the wounded men first and were told about the third man – who died – by witnesses.

The shooting took place at 10 p.m. inside a building on the 4600 block of Frankford Avenue that houses several businesses, including a bar, recording studio and hair saloon, 6ABC reported. Police said the gunfire was limited to the ballroom, and that windows, doors and walls were damaged. The building is two blocks from SEPTA's Arrott Transportation Center.

Investigators found more than 40 shell casings from multiple guns and said the shooting may have been a shootout. More than 30 rounds were fired from a high-powered rifle; at least 10 were fired from a handgun.

Investigators said they are working with several witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage to determine why the shooting happened. Anyone with information can call (215) 686-8477.