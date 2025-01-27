Car crashes into crowd of Eagles fans on North Broad, injuring several people

A car drove into a crowd of people celebrating the Eagles' Super Bowl berth Sunday night, injuring several people, police said.

Swarms of fans took to Broad Street and other ares in Philadelphia after the Birds beat the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game to secure a spot in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. The car struck a crowd at Broad and Spring Garden streets around 9:30 p.m. At least three people who were struck sustained non-life-threatening injuries, 6ABC reported.

The driver was taken into custody for custody for questioning, but police said on social media that the crash "does not appear intentional at this time." Police have not released any information about the driver.

A witness told NBC10 that an argument had preceded the crash.

"It was a car. She was on the sidewalk. And she was arguing with some people," the witness said. "Drove straight down into the crowd and hit probably at least 30 people."

Earlier Sunday night, a 34-year-old man was arrested for stabbing a 25-year-old man in his right leg during an argument in a parking lot near Lincoln Financial Field, NBC10 reported.