January 26, 2025
The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, which will be played February 9 at 6:30 p.m. EST at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The 2 seed Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers 22-10 in the Wild Card Round, then the Los Angeles Rams 28-22 in the Divisional Round, and then the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC Championship Game.
The Chiefs were the AFC's 1 seed. They beat the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round 23-14, and the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game.
This matchup will be a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, won by the Chiefs. The Chiefs will try to become the NFL's first ever team to "threepeat."
The Chiefs are an extremely playoff-tested team, as they have made deep playoff runs every year since Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback:
|Year
|Chiefs playoff results
|2018
| • Won Divisional Round vs. Colts (31-13)
• Lost AFC Championship Game vs. Patriots (31-37, OT)
|2019
|• Won Divisional Round vs. Texans (51-31)
• Won AFC Championship Game vs. Titans (35-24)
• Won Super Bowl vs. 49ers (31-20)
|2020
|• Won Divisional Round vs. Browns (22-17)
• Won AFC Championship Game vs. Bills (38-24)
• Lost Super Bowl vs. Buccaneers (9-31)
|2021
|• Won Wild Card round vs. Steelers (42-21)
• Won Divisional round vs. Bills (42-36, OT)
• Lost AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals (24-27, OT)
|2022
|• Won Divisional Round vs. Jaguars (27-20)
• Won AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals (23-20)
• Won Super Bowl vs. Eagles (38-35)
|2023
|• Won Wild Card Round vs. Dolphins (26-7)
• Won Divisional Round vs. Bills (27-24)
• Won AFC Championship Game vs. Ravens (17-10)
• Won Super Bowl vs. 49ers (25-22, OT)
|2024
|• Won Divisional Round vs. Texans (23-14)
• Won AFC Championship Game vs. Bills (32-29)
• Super Bowl vs. Eagles, TBD
The Eagles opened a 1.5-point underdogs vs. the Chiefs. 🐶
