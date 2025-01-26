The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, which will be played February 9 at 6:30 p.m. EST at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The 2 seed Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers 22-10 in the Wild Card Round, then the Los Angeles Rams 28-22 in the Divisional Round, and then the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC Championship Game.

The Chiefs were the AFC's 1 seed. They beat the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round 23-14, and the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game.



This matchup will be a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, won by the Chiefs. The Chiefs will try to become the NFL's first ever team to "threepeat."

The Chiefs are an extremely playoff-tested team, as they have made deep playoff runs every year since Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback: