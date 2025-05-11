Sixers draft lottery simulations: Day 28 of 29

Every day between the end of the Sixers' regular season and the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12, we will use Tankathon.com's famous simulation tool to run through the lottery 10 times. Over a 29-day period, we will collect a significant sample of possible outcomes and track those results as the Sixers wait to learn the fate of their own first-round pick.

The Sixers are entering the lottery with the fifth-best set of odds, but they will only keep their first-rounder if it falls in the top six slots due to an obligation to the Oklahoma City Thunder from a trade made nearly five years ago.

Let's get to today's simulations:

Today's results

The outcomes of today's batch of 10 simulations:



• Simulation No. 1: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 2: 1st pick



• Simulation No. 3: 6th pick



• Simulation No. 4: 2nd pick



• Simulation No. 5: 2nd pick



• Simulation No. 6: 2nd pick



• Simulation No. 7: 6th pick



• Simulation No. 8: 2nd pick



• Simulation No. 9: 2nd pick



• Simulation No. 10: 4th pick

Best simulation of the day

The Sixers somehow landed the No. 2 overall pick in half of today's simulations, but also won the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes once:

Flagg, the Duke phenom, will be one of the single most valuable franchise cornerstones in the NBA upon being drafted. He would also transform the short-term outlook of the Sixers.

Worst simulation of the day

Only one drop out of the top-six protected range for the Sixers in this batch, which came in the very first simulation:

The Brooklyn Nets or Toronto Raptors jumping the Sixers would be particularly devastating after the Sixers spent two months ensuring they could lose at a more prolific rate than those teams to secure optimal lottery positioning.

Overall results

The cumulative results of this exercise so far:

Draft Pick Simulation Outcomes Simulation Outcome Percentage Actual Percentage Odds 1 35 12.5% 10.5% 2 35 12.5%

10.5%

3 18 6.4% 10.6%

4 34 12.1% 10.5%

5 9 3.2% 2.2% 6 49 17.5% 19.6% 7 79 28.2% 26.7% 8 20 7.1% 8.7% 9 1 0.3% 0.6%

Keep or Lose Pick? Simulation Outcomes

Simulation Outcome Percentage

Actual Percentage Odds

Kept Pick 180 64.2% 64.0% Lost Pick 100 35.7% 36.0%

