More Culture:

April 28, 2025

WXPN is hosting another 24-hour song contest — and this time the public votes on the winner

Contestants will have one day to write and record an original song inspired by a surprise prompt on May 31. The prize includes a slot at the XPoNential Music Festival.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Music WXPN
WXPN song contest Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

WXPN is challenging songwriters from the Philadelphia region to create and record an original track in a single day. The contest debuted in 2024.

WXPN is offering musicians another shot at public radio stardom with its returning 24-hour song challenge.

The contest calls on Philly area songwriters to pen and record an original song in a single day. The track must fit a prompt supplied by WXPN, which will be released at noon on Saturday, May 31. Contestants must upload a video performance of their song to YouTube by noon the following day. 

MORE: Knitting group revives 'yarn bombing' art installation in South Philly after vandalism

The winner will receive a $1,000 honorarium, 10 hours of studio time at MilkBoy recording studio, a yearlong WXPN program partner membership and a $500 gift card to Russo Music. They will also perform at the station's annual XPoNential Music Festival. Three other finalists will win a $500 honorarium, $100 gift card to Russo Music and yearlong WXPN basic membership each.

These rules and prizes are about the same as last year's contest, with one key difference. This time, the public is weighing in. WXPN will share 12 semifinalists, chosen by a judging panel, online June 12. Listeners can then vote for their favorite song through June 18. The four finalists will be announced the following week, and the grand prize winner revealed June 30.

Northeast Philly musician Khalil Amaru won the inaugural 2024 contest with the song "Dear June." He will sit on the judging panel for this year's challenge, alongside Speedy Ortiz frontwoman Sadie Dupuis, "World Cafe" host Raina Douris and WXPN hosts Mike Vasilikos, John Vettese and Kristen Kurtis. Two additional judges will be selected from WXPN listeners and volunteers, respectively.

The 24-hour song challenge is open to any independent musicians or bands in WXPN's broadcast area. They must register for the contest before midnight on May 22 to participate.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music WXPN Philadelphia Contests Public Radio Songs

Videos

Featured

Limited - Italian Market - Grease Pole

Celebrate at the S. 9th Street Italian Market Festival
Purchased - A father teaching his daughter about finances

Raising financially savvy kids: a guide for parents

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Mistrial declared in sexual assault case against ex-Flyer Carter Hart

Carter Hart mistrial

Sponsored

South Jersey’s Down & Derby Wine Festival returns May 3

Limited - Down and Derby 2025

History

Coconut used in first 3D MRI image in 1970s now lives in Old City

Coconut MRI

Prevention

Measles misinformation is on the rise — and Americans are hearing it, survey finds

Measles Misinformation Survey

Fitness

Unwind with yoga in Fairmount Park

Welness wednesday yoga

Eagles

Grading the Eagles' final 2025 draft haul

042725JihaadCampbell

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved