WXPN is hosting another 24-hour song contest — and this time the public votes on the winner

WXPN is offering musicians another shot at public radio stardom with its returning 24-hour song challenge.

The contest calls on Philly area songwriters to pen and record an original song in a single day. The track must fit a prompt supplied by WXPN, which will be released at noon on Saturday, May 31. Contestants must upload a video performance of their song to YouTube by noon the following day.

The winner will receive a $1,000 honorarium, 10 hours of studio time at MilkBoy recording studio, a yearlong WXPN program partner membership and a $500 gift card to Russo Music. They will also perform at the station's annual XPoNential Music Festival. Three other finalists will win a $500 honorarium, $100 gift card to Russo Music and yearlong WXPN basic membership each.

These rules and prizes are about the same as last year's contest, with one key difference. This time, the public is weighing in. WXPN will share 12 semifinalists, chosen by a judging panel, online June 12. Listeners can then vote for their favorite song through June 18. The four finalists will be announced the following week, and the grand prize winner revealed June 30.

Northeast Philly musician Khalil Amaru won the inaugural 2024 contest with the song "Dear June." He will sit on the judging panel for this year's challenge, alongside Speedy Ortiz frontwoman Sadie Dupuis, "World Cafe" host Raina Douris and WXPN hosts Mike Vasilikos, John Vettese and Kristen Kurtis. Two additional judges will be selected from WXPN listeners and volunteers, respectively.

The 24-hour song challenge is open to any independent musicians or bands in WXPN's broadcast area. They must register for the contest before midnight on May 22 to participate.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.