Wawa in Wildwood reopens after 800-gallon fuel spill is cleaned up

A Wawa in Wildwood reopened early Monday morning after being closed due to a fuel spill Sunday evening, police said.

A tanker truck spilled about 800 gallons of fuel during a delivery to the Wawa at 418 W. Rio Grande Ave., prompting the gas station and nearby roads to close at 5 p.m. No one was injured.

Fire officials told NBC10 that it was unclear how much — if any — fuel flowed into nearby storm drains, which feed into the waterways between the barrier island and mainland New Jersey. The drains had been blocked off after the spill.

Cape May County and Coast Guard officials assisted with cleanup efforts.

The Wawa store, which opened in the 2000s, is one of the doo-wop Wawas that feature retro signage and decor. Another such store is coming to 3400 New Jersey Ave. in Wildwood.