More News:

July 21, 2025

Wawa in Wildwood reopens after 800-gallon fuel spill is cleaned up

Fire officials are not sure how much, if any, fuel entered storm drains, which were blocked off after the spill.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Environment Wawa
Wawa fuel spill Street View/Google Maps

About 800 gallons of fuel spilled during a delivery Sunday to the Wawa at 418 W. Rio Grande Ave. in Wildwood, above. The gas station was briefly closed during the clean-up effort.

A Wawa in Wildwood reopened early Monday morning after being closed due to a fuel spill Sunday evening, police said. 

A tanker truck spilled about 800 gallons of fuel during a delivery to the Wawa at 418 W. Rio Grande Ave., prompting the gas station and nearby roads to close at 5 p.m. No one was injured. 

Fire officials told NBC10 that it was unclear how much — if any — fuel flowed into nearby storm drains, which feed into the waterways between the barrier island and mainland New Jersey. The drains had been blocked off after the spill.

Cape May County and Coast Guard officials assisted with cleanup efforts. 

The Wawa store, which opened in the 2000s, is one of the doo-wop Wawas that feature retro signage and decor. Another such store is coming to 3400 New Jersey Ave. in Wildwood.

