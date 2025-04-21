More News:

April 21, 2025

Wawa plans another retro store with gas station in Wildwood

The new location will replace a Rite Aid at 3400 New Jersey Ave., according to planning documents.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Wawa
Wawa Gas Station StreetView/Google Maps

Wawa's first retro store in Wildwood, shown above at 418 W. Rio Grande Ave., was built in the 2000s. A new store planned at 3400 New Jersey Ave. will pay tribute to the doo-wop architectural style that once dominated the Wildwoods, according to planning documents.

Wawa is moving ahead with plans to build another retro store in Wildwood, and this one will pay homage to the doo-wop architecture that became a motif of the barrier island's motels in the 1960s.

In March, Wildwood officials approved plans for the new store to replace a Rite Aid at 3400 New Jersey Ave. That building will be demolished and Wawa will move from a smaller, neighboring location into the newly constructed property. The existing Wawa does not have a gas station, but the new one will bring five fuel pumps to an area of Seven Mile Island that does not have any stations.

MORE: John's Water Ice to open shop on boardwalk in North Wildwood

During discussions with Wawa, city officials requested that the company incorporate doo-wop elements into the new store, the Cape May County Herald reported. Wawa has another store in Wildwood at 418 W. Rio Grande Ave. that stands out from other locations because of its one-of-a-kind retro signage and decor. It was built in the 2000s. The company also has an ordinary Wawa at 300 W. Spruce Ave. in North Wildwood.

Planning documents submitted to Wildwood include renderings of the new Wawa with a vintage design and signage.

The new Wawa will sit on a 1.4-acre lot and cover 6,372-square feet — much larger than the existing store on New Jersey Avenue. The property is expected to have 56 parking spaces.

The Wildwoods' doo-wop architecture was inspired by buildings in Miami and Las Vegas, destinations that officials hoped to emulate as tourism entered a boom period at the Jersey Shore in the 1960s. The style has been fading from the landscape in recent decades, and more than 100 motels in the doo-wop style have been torn down or renovated in Wildwood over the last 20 years.

Wildwood officials and Wawa have not shared a timeline for the new store to open.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Wawa Wildwood Jersey Shore Convenience Stores Development Gas Stations

Videos

Featured

Limited - Down and Derby 2025

South Jersey’s Down & Derby Wine Festival returns May 3
Limited - Temple Health - Lung Main

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future

Just In

Must Read

Business

John's Water Ice to open shop on boardwalk in North Wildwood

John's Water Ice

Sponsored

Celebrate the Navy Yard’s 25th birthday at Family Fest

Limited - Navy Yard - FamFest1

Arts & Culture

Play about 1700s Quaker abolitionist is a show 'for the moment'

Benjamin Lay play

Adult Health

Pornography may be commonplace, but research shows it causes lasting harm to the brain and relationships

Pornography Brain Changes

Family-Friendly

You can help beautify Philly's parks this spring

Love Your Park Week

Phillies

Can you trust anyone in the Phillies bullpen right now?

Phillies-Orion-Kerkering-loss-Marlins_042125

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved