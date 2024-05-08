Resort in Wildwood Crest finishes restoration of two doo-wop motels

The $52 million project to preserve and combine two of Wildwood Crest's 1960s-era, doo-wop style motels — turning them into a single resort — is now finished ahead of a grand opening on May 16.

Madison Resorts, the developer that operates several other vacation properties in Cape May, said it has completed renovations at the former Oceanview Motel and Royal Hawaiian Motel. Both are located off Ocean Avenue, separated by Orchid Avenue near the beachfront.

The angular motels that once dominated the landscape of the Wildwoods were inspired by the architecture of Miami and Las Vegas, symbolizing the dawn of a tourism boom that helped make the Jersey Shore a vacation destination. More than 100 of these motels have been demolished over the last two decades, spurring a preservation effort for some of the more prominent remaining buildings.



The Oceanview Motel, built in 1963 and originally called the Admiral Hotel, has a distinctive "blast off" roof that was designed to resemble the airport terminal designs popular during that era. At the time of its construction, it was the largest motel ever built in the Wildwoods with 108 rooms.

The building fell into disrepair when it closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and had been slated to be torn down for a condo project, but Madison Resorts stepped in with a plan to restore and modernize the building. It was purchased for $10 million in 2022.



In December, Madison Resorts bought the Royal Hawaiian from its longtime owner for $13.4 million and unveiled plans to unite the two buildings under one concept. The Royal Hawaiian, now renamed the Royal Tower, was built in 1969.

“We have watched the progression of a once dilapidated motel evolve into a first class resort in the hub of our community right before our eyes," Wildwood Mayor Don Cabrera said. "Its transformation maintains some of the original architectural features with a modern day feel."



Provided Image/Madison Resorts Madison Resorts Wildwood Crest is shown above after undergoing renovations at the former Oceanview Motel.

Between both buildings, Madison Resorts Wildwood Crest has more than 200 guest rooms, three restaurants and two pools. Other amenities include a beachfront wedding venue, fitness centers and conference rooms. There are also rooftop event spaces and pet-friendly accommodations.

The renovations of both buildings were led by Philadelphia-based DAS Architects.

The Madison Tower, formerly the Oceanview, already has rooms available for reservation. The revamped lobby will have a vintage Crosley record player and a midcentury TV playing beach-themed movies. All rooms across both buildings will be open May 16.

“The complete restoration of the iconic and historic lobby of the former Admiral East is a huge victory, not only for the historic preservation community, but for the entire island of The Wildwoods,” John Doni, president of Doo Wop Preservation League, said in a statement.



Madison Resorts also owns Cape May's Montreal Beach Resort and the Victorian Madison House, which includes Harry's Ocean Bar & Grille.