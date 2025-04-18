John's Water Ice to open shop on boardwalk in North Wildwood

John's Water Ice, a staple in South Philadelphia since 1945, is headed to the Jersey Shore with a shop on the boardwalk in North Wildwood.

The family-run business shared a photo on Facebook showing the new storefront at 20th and the Boardwalk. The post said the shop is coming soon, but did not provide an opening date. The business could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

The location in North Wildwood will be the first John's Water Ice shop in New Jersey and the fifth shop, including the original location at 7th and Christian streets in South Philly. The company also sells its frozen desserts out of food trucks, which frequently service the Jersey Shore and other parts of South Jersey during the summer.

The third-generation business was founded by John Cardullo, a Sicilian immigrant who ran a delivery company in South Philadelphia. Cardullo developed a family recipe for flavored Italian ice to sell during the summer months, and he later passed the seasonal business on to his son. It's now run by Anthony Cardullo Jr., who took the reins in 1997.

John's Water Ice is known for its four core flavors — cherry, lemon, pineapple and chocolate. Small cups go for $2.50, medium cups are $3.50, pints cost $4.50 and quarts are $8.

The business opened two new locations in Philly this month. One is at 7th Street and Oregon Avenue in South Philly, next to Angelina's Pizzeria, and the other is at 1830 Callowhill St. at the Baldwin Apartments — a few blocks from Logan Square. That location is next door to Ricci's Hoagies, another restaurant with a long legacy in South Philly that opened its second location late last year. John's Water Ice also has a shop on Philmont Avenue in Huntingdon Valley, Montgomery County.

Plans for the shop in North Wildwood come as USA Today readers voted the Wildwood boardwalk the best in the United States this week.

"This recognition is truly special because it comes from the visitors, residents, and fans of the Wildwoods who cherish our boardwalk," said Louis M. Belasco, executive director of the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority.