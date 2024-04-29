Can you write a great song in less than 24 hours? Prove it in WXPN's new contest

Are you an aspiring artist itching for your big break? WXPN is willing to give you studio time and a place on its music festival lineup — as long as you can write a song in a single day.

The public radio station, which recently released a limited-edition vinyl of Philadelphia artists, is looking to boost even more voices with a new contest. Per the terms of the 24-Hour Song Challenge, musical acts must write an original tune based on a prompt that will be released at noon on Saturday, June 1. In addition to having exactly a day to compose the song, artists also need to record a performance of their new tune and upload the video to YouTube before 12 p.m. on Sunday, June 2.

A panel of judges will then select the winner, who will earn a $1,000 honorarium, one-year WXPN program partner membership, 10 hours of time at MilkBoy Recording Studio and a slot at the XPoNential Music Festival in September to perform their winning song. Three more finalists will also receive a $500 honorarium and one-year WXPN membership each.

"With so many talented, independent songwriters in our broadcast area, we're looking to find some of the most creative during the song challenge," Bruce Warren, associate general manager for programming at WXPN, said in a statement. "It's a unique and exciting opportunity for songwriters of all experience levels to showcase their talent."

Warren will serve on the panel of judges along with WXPN hosts Mike Vasilikos and John Vettese, the station's digital content manager Heather Hurlock and record label owner/singer-songwriter Donn Thompson Morelli. (Morelli, aka Donn T, is also Questlove's sister.) WXPN members can apply by May 1 to join the panel, but only one listener will make the cut.

Interested acts must register for the challenge before Thursday, May 23, to participate. Registration is currently open. The judges will spend much of June deliberating. The finalists will be announced on June 24 and the grand prize winner on July 1.

