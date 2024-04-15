More Culture:

April 15, 2024

On Record Store Day, WXPN is releasing another limited-edition album featuring Philly artists

'Homegrown Originals Volume 2 includes exclusive live recordings from the likes of Karlia, Julia Pratt, Greg Mendez and Caring Less.

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Albums
WXPN album Record Store Day Provided image/WXPN

WXPN's upcoming compilation, 'Homegrown Originals Volume 2,' includes a song from Philadelphia-based R&B singer Karlia, pictured above, and nine other musicians. It is available at 11 record stores on April 20.

A 10-track, vinyl compilation of songs from Philadelphia bands soon will be available to spin — but you'll have to go to a record store to get it.

After a successful inaugural run last spring, WXPN is releasing another limited-edition album of live recordings from its studios and concert series. The featured artists on "Homegrown Originals Volume 2" all grew up in the area or formed their bands in Philadelphia. The vinyl will be available exclusively in Pennsylvania and New Jersey shops this weekend for Record Store Day.

MORE: Vuori, Rothy's among 8 new stores opening at King of Prussia Mall

The compilation includes R&B singers Karlia and Julia Pratt and a slew of indie rockers with soul, punk, folk and pop influences. The latter category includes soloists Moustapha Noumbissi and Greg Mendez as well as bands Speedy Ortiz, Hurry, Gladie, Caring Less, Low Cut Connie and Slaughter Beach, Dog.

WXPN roped in more musicians and record stores for its second go at the project. The 2023 EP featured six Philadelphia acts — none of which have repeat showings on volume two — and was available in just five record stores. This time, 11 shops will carry the album as a free gift with purchase on Saturday, April 20. They include Main Street Music, Repo Records and Hideaway Music in Philadelphia, Siren Records in Doylestown, Forever Changes in Phoenixville and Newton Book & Record Exchange in Newton. Indie stores in York, Lancaster, Bethlehem also will stock the album, along with a pair of shops in Voorhees Township and Hackettstown, New Jersey.

There are 625 copies up for grabs, according to WXPN. That's a fairly limited release, but it's another significant boost over last year, when only 300 copies of "Homegrown Originals" were available to vinyl collectors. Here's the track listing for volume two:

"Are You Gonna Run?" by Low Cut Connie
"Born Yesterday" by Gladie
"Maria" by Greg Mendez
"Odyssey" by Julia Pratt
"Something More" by Hurry
"Float Away" by Slaughter Beach, Dog
"I Feel It" by Karlia
"Ghostwriter" by Speedy Ortiz
"I Think He Knows" by Caring Less
"Gold" by Moustapha Noumbissi

Kristin Hunt

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

