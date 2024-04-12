Vuori, Rothy's among 8 new stores opening at King of Prussia Mall

The King of Prussia Mall will debut eight new stores in the coming weeks, including a mix of fashion brands and restaurants slated to open soon.

Lifestyle brand Vuori, known for its men's and women's athleisure lines, is headed to the second level of the mall's plaza. The California-based company has casual and fitness clothing, swimwear and a range of accessories.

Rothy's, another California brand that makes sustainable footwear and handbags, also will open on the second level of the plaza between Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus. The store will be the company's first in the Philadelphia area.

Other stores opening this spring include Grand Jewelers and women's fashion brand Evereve, a boutique that has curated collections of shoes, clothes and accessories.

The mall also is set to open four new restaurants this spring.

New York City's Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao will bring northern Chinese cuisine to the mall with an emphasis on dumplings.

Saigon Eats, a modern Vietnamese restaurant, will open with a menu that combines traditional flavors with contemporary twists.

New York-based coffee roaster Gregorys Coffee will have a mix of coffees, teas, pastries, packaged foods and plant-based meals.

Finally, Neuhaus Belgium Chocolate will open its first location in the Philly area. The company is considered the inventor of the Belgian praline.

The upcoming openings add to several other anticipated projects at the Simon Property-owned mall in Montgomery County. Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, which encourages diners to bring their four-legged friends to an outdoor area, is expected to open during the second half of this year. Italian food hall Eataly, a restaurant and marketplace with cooking classes, is in the works to open next year. And last month, Upper Merion Township planners met with developers to discuss the possibility of opening Netflix House — a restaurant, shop and events venue that would spotlight the streaming platform's most popular original shows.