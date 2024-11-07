More Events:

November 07, 2024

Board game convention PAX Unplugged adds murder mystery, live music to this year's convention

The event takes place the Pennsylvania Convention Center from Dec. 6-8. Tickets are on sale now.

PAX Unplugged preview Provided Image/Stride PR

The PAX Unplugged tabletop game convention in Philadelphia is expected to attract thousands of attendees this year. This photo from last year's PAX Unplugged.

The annual PAX Unplugged expo for tabletop and board games returns in December to the Pennsylvania Convention Center. New this year attendees can play a murder-mystery game that combines elements of live-action role-playing and escape rooms.

PAX Unplugged takes place Dec. 6-8. Single-day tickets are on sale for $43, and badges for children between ages 7-12 are $14. Three-day passes for the convention are sold out.

As usual, hundreds of exhibitors will be at the convention center to demonstrate and sell their products. There will be panel discussions about games, opportunities to meet creators, game tournaments and casual gaming sessions. The convention's keynote speaker is Elizabeth Hargrave, designer of the game "Wingspan," and for the first time, PAX Unplugged will host live music with performances by Jonathan Coulton and duo Paul and Storm.

The new murder mystery game is modeled on a style of game that originated in China called jubensha. In it players take on character roles and then interact to solve the mystery. Registration is required to play the jubensha at PAX Unplugged. That can be done starting at noon Dec. 1 on the website of the company organizing the game.

PAX Unplugged began in 2017 as part of the PAX series of festivals founded by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik, the authors of the Penny Arcade webcomic. Other PAX shows include Boston's PAX East and Seattle's PAX West, both of which focus on video games. Ryan Hartman, a former Philly resident and the vice president of Penny Arcade, oversees the PAX conventions and created PAX Unplugged. 

PAX Unplugged is regarded as the second-largest tabletop gaming convention in the United States, behind Gen Con in Indianapolis.

PAX Unplugged 2024

Friday, Dec. 6-Sunday, Dec. 8
One-day badges $43
Pennsylvania Convention Center
129 N. Broad St.

