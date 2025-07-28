'A dream come true': Delaware native and Eagles fan Kelsey Kushner to join NBC10 in August

An award-winning journalist with ties to the Philly area will join NBC10 in the coming weeks.

Kelsey Kushner, currently a weekend anchor and reporter for CBS 13 in Baltimore, is heading to the TV station Aug. 18. Hailing from Hockessin, Delaware, she is a two-time regional Emmy winner and shared a regional Edward R. Murrow Award with her team for their coverage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in 2024.

"This is a dream come true and I am so excited to get back home to Philadelphia!" she wrote on Instagram. "See you soon, Philly 🤩 & Go Birds 🦅."

While Kushner will work as a reporter for NBC10, she will also fill in for weekend anchors Brenna Weick and Johnny Archer as needed.

She has spent the past six and a half years covering breaking news, community and crime stories for CBS13. Prior to that role, she worked at another CBS affiliate in Fort Myers, Florida. She is a graduate of the University of Delaware.

Though Kushner has spent her career south of the Delaware Valley, she's never been shy about her Philadelphia sports pride. The journalist sports Eagles gear in multiple social media photos, and even shouted out the Birds in the same breath as the Ravens during her time in Baltimore.

