Gov. Josh Shapiro explains why he appeals to some Trump voters on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

During an appearance on "The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert," Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro sought to explain why he remains popular in a state that backed Donald Trump in the presidential election last fall.

Shapiro, a Democrat who was elected by a wide margin in 2022 and may wind up on the 2028 presidential ballot, told Colbert he talks with Trump voters in Pennsylvania "every day."

"These are good folks," Shapiro said. "They are folks that, frankly, they've gotten frustrated over time, because they saw government just not solving problems for them. They saw too many getting a raw deal. They saw too many people getting an unfair advantage."

Shapiro became a rising star in the Democratic Party last summer, when former Kamala Harris considered him as a potential running mate. She ultimately tapped Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and Trump won Pennsylvania with 50.4% of the vote. But Shapiro remains well-liked by Pennsylvania voters, including some conservatives. His approval rating is nearly 60%, according to Philly Magazine.

Shapiro said he repeatedly visits Pennsylvania's rural communities, which Democrats do not commonly frequent, to talk with voters. He said he wins the support of some Trump supporters, because he listens to them and delivers for them. He also said respects them, regardless of their educational backgrounds or occupations.

In talking to Colbert, Shapiro quickly sought to differentiate himself from Trump.

"He shows up in those areas," Shapiro said, referencing rural Pennsylvania. "He talks a good game and then when he gets to govern, he does the exact opposite."

Shapiro said he has visited the same areas where Trump had pledged to preserve Medicaid benefits while on the campaign trail.

"Then what's the first big thing he does?" Shapiro said. "He goes and he cuts 310,000 Pennslyvanians off Medicaid."

Colbert asked Shapiro how he can use the overlap in voters to find answers at a time when politics are so divisive.

"When I show up in these areas," Shapiro said, referencing counties that lean toward Trump, "most folks aren't thinking 'my team vs. yours, red vs. blue, left vs. right.' They just want me to solve their problems."

Shapiro's appearance came on the heels of last week's announcement that CBS is canceling Colbert's show at the end of May.

Paramount, which owns CBS, said it was cutting the show for financial reasons. Despite being the top-rated show in the 11:30 p.m. time slot, it reportedly was losing $40 million per year.

The company denied accusations that its decision was made to court favor with the Federal Communications Commission, which approved its $8 billion merger with Skydance Media on Thursday. Colbert is an outspoken Trump critic.

Setting aside the concrete political talk, Shapiro and Colbert also discussed, more humorously, the only election the governor has ever lost.

"In the 11th grade," Shapiro began, as the audience laughed, "I was involved in trying to impress a girl."

Shapiro said he tried to run for student council at Akiba Hebrew Academy in Merion Station as a way to impress his love interest.

"I promised to put new soda in the vending machine or whatever the hell else I promised," Shapiro recalled. "I ran and I got whooped. Three candidates and I finished dead last."

That girl? His future wife, Lori Shapiro. They've now been married for 28 years.

"Was she impressed with your resilience after getting smoked like that?" Colbert asked.

"I think maybe!" Shapiro said. "I dusted myself off, got back up and I've been on a winning streak ever since."

Prior to becoming governor, Shapiro served as attorney general, chaired the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners and was a state representative. He is up for re-election next year.

Later in the show, singer-songwriter Alex G, who is from Havertown, played "Afterlife," one of the tracks on his new album "Headlights."

The album is Alex G's 10th, but his first on a major label. It was released last week and received favorable reviews from Pitchfork, Rolling Stone and NME, among others.