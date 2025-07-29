Netflix series 'Love is Blind' has a casting call out for singles in Philly

"Love is Blind," the popular Netflix show where couples get engaged without ever seeing each other, is on the hunt for Philly singles.

Kinetic Content, the company that finds contestants for the series, put out a call Monday for people looking for romance in five cities: Austin, St. Louis, New Orleans, Charleston and Philadelphia. The show has not announced plans for upcoming seasons in any of those locations.

"Attention all singles!! The Love Is Blind casting team is actively accepting applications in five new cities!" producers wrote in an Instagram post announcing the news. "Tell your friends, family, and loved ones who are ready to take the ultimate leap of faith to apply at the link in our BIO!"

In the show, singles split up into groups of men and women who go on dates in small pods, where they can speak to each other but can't see one another. Couples then get engaged, go on a romantic vacation and live together for a month. Each season culminates in the weddings of the remaining couples, where they decide if they want to get married or leave at the altar.

Each season centers around a specific city, so contestants all live in the same general proximity, but they're all strangers until filming begins. The show, co-hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, has spanned nine seasons, with locations including Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Chicago, Houston and the Pacific Northwest. Season 9 is set to premiere Oct. 1 and includes singles from Denver.

The application says to apply, people must be single, over 21 and legal residents of the United States, among other stipulations. It then takes users to a page with 72 questions about their relationship history, partnership goals, hobbies and why they think they're single.

In a 2024 interview with People, Kinetic Content Executive Vice President Donna Driscoll said thousands of people apply for the show every year, and she offered advice to applicants.

“Don’t be afraid to be a unique voice when filling out your application,” Driscoll said. “We are looking for people who are ready to tell their story, comfortable with who they are and understand what they bring to the table when it comes to finding a forever partner.”